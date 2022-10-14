The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Jong eyes Barcelona exit in January

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is growing frustrated with a lack of opportunities at the club, says Sport.

De Jong, 25, was linked with a move away all summer and Barca agreed an €85 million deal for him to move to Manchester United, though it fell through amid a conflict over his deferred wages.

The Netherlands international has not started many of Barca's important games so far this season, with manager Xavi opting for Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri in midfield. And, with El Clasico against Real Madrid arriving this weekend, De Jong's future will be in the spotlight again if he doesn't play a major role.

Sources have told ESPN that Man United manager Erik ten Hag -- who managed De Jong while in charge at Ajax -- won't rule out the possibility of making another bid next summer and there is still a feeling at Old Trafford that the midfielder could be convinced to move to Manchester.

LIVE BLOG

08.24 BST: Santos forward Marcos Leonardo is attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, according to Calciomercato.

Leonardo, 19, has scored 19 goals in 50 games since making the step up to the first team in 2020.

The Brazilian has received rave reviews for his performances in recent months and has his eyes set on the next stage of his career.

"First of all, I want to make history with the Santos shirt," he told the Mirror. "Winning titles, putting my name in the club's top players gallery. To be the top scorer in the competitions I play.

"Then I want to manage to get to the Brazilian national team. I'm doing well in the youth categories, but my focus is on having the chance to represent my country in a World Cup, wearing the No. 9 shirt. I believe these are my two biggest goals at the moment. I want to play in Europe, but I see that I have to complete stages before any kind of opportunity to do that."

08.00 BST: Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term.

Along with Neymar, the defendants in the trial being brought by Spanish prosecutors, which begins in Barcelona on Monday, are his parents, the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

The case stems from a complaint by DIS, a Brazilian company that owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. It argues it lost out on its rightful cut from the transfer because the true value of the deal was understated.

play 1:54 Why Kylian Mbappe feels betrayed by PSG Julien Laurens explains the broken promises that have left Kylian Mbappe wanting out of PSG.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Jorginho wants to remain at Chelsea beyond this season despite interest from Barcelona, reports the Evening Standard. The 30-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge in January, and the Blaugrana have been keeping tabs on him and N'Golo Kante ahead of potential free transfers next summer. It is reported that Jorginho is prioritising his future with Graham Potter's side over any switch away from the club.

- Newcastle are set to block any attempts from Real Madrid to tempt Bruno Guimaraes to the Santiago Bernabeu, reveals Friday's edition of the Daily Star. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been monitoring the 24-year-old midfielder as he continues to impress for the Magpies since joining from Lyon last season, and it looks like he will remain at St. James' Park despite an expected approach in January.

- Interest in goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has triggered Benfica to step up talks over a new contract, according to Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old has been reported to be on the radar of Manchester United in recent weeks as they look for a long-term future replacement for David de Gea, but the latest indicates that the Portuguese side are keen to keep hold of him. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

- New contract talks between Arsenal and Granit Xhaka are set to take place after the World Cup, says Football Insider. Having made progress playing in more advanced midfield areas this season, manager Mikel Arteta is keen to keep the 30-year-old Switzerland international at the Emirates Stadium. He has made nine appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, contributing to five goals.

- River Plate are interested in former Argentina international Martin Demichelis as a potential successor for Marcelo Gallardo, writes Cesar Luis Merlo. Los Millonarios announced they were set to part ways with their manager after eight years on Thursday, and it looks as though the 41-year-old head coach, who is currently in charge of Bayern Munich II, is one of the first candidates to take over at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti.