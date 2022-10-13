Transfer Talk: Real Madrid lose interest in Mbappe, Haaland becomes priority

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid to put off Mbappe chase as Haaland takes focus

Real Madrid's eagerness to sign Kylian Mbappe has cooled in favour of a push for Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, according to Sport.

The France international's future has been cast into uncertainty after reports from ESPN indicated that Mbappe is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain this winter, but with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pleased by the progress that wingers Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo have made, the LaLiga champions are now set to prioritise a move for Haaland.

It is understood that the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy would prefer to target a No. 9 as a long-term successor for Karim Benzema, with the key striker, who has been in recent discussions over a new contract, set to turn 35 in December. And with PSG reported to have a clause worth €400m in a bid to prevent Mbappe heading to Spain's capital, president Florentino Perez now looks to have changed his priority to Haaland.

The Norway international, 22, could be available to clubs outside of the Premier League for €200m in the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe has waned as Erling Haaland, pictured, becomes the club's top priority. Michael Regan/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Jorginho wants to remain at Chelsea beyond this season despite interest from Barcelona, reports the Evening Standard. The 30-year-old will enter the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge in January, and the Blaugrana have been keeping tabs on him and N'Golo Kante ahead of potential free transfers next summer. It is reported that Jorginho is prioritising his future with Graham Potter's side over any switch away from the club.

- Newcastle are set to block any attempts from Real Madrid to tempt Bruno Guimaraes to the Santiago Bernabeu, reveals Friday's edition of the Star. Carlo Ancelotti's side have been monitoring the 24-year-old midfielder as he continues to impress for the Magpies since joining from Lyon last season, and it looks like he will remain at St. James' Park despite an expected approach in January.

- Interest in goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has triggered Benfica to step up talks over a new contract, according to Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old has been reported to be on the radar of Manchester United in recent weeks as they look for a long-term future replacement for David De Gea, but the latest indicates that the Liga Portugal side are keen to keep hold of him. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

- New contract talks between Arsenal and Granit Xhaka are set to take place after the World Cup, understands Football Insider. Having made progress playing in more advanced midfield areas this season, Mikel Arteta is keen to keep the 30-year-old Switzerland international at the Emirates Stadium. He has made nine appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League this season, contributing to five goals.

- River Plate are interested in former Argentina international Martin Demichelis as a potential successor for Marcelo Gallardo, writes Cesar Luis Merlo. Los Millonarios announced they were set to part ways with their manager after eight years on Thursday, and it looks as though the 41-year-old head coach, who is currently in charge of Bayern Munich II, is one of the first candidates to take over at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti.