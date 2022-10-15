Lukaku could return to Inter for another season or longer, especially if the striker doesn't fit into Graham Potter's plans at Chelsea. Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter Milan look to sign Lukaku in summer transfer window

Internazionale are looking at ways to sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer, according to Calciomercato. The striker is currently on loan with the Serie A giants from Chelsea, having endured a tough season with the Blues last term. He isn't totally having things his own way this campaign either, as the Belgium international has faced injury struggles and only played the first three games of the Serie A season.

With that said, the 29-year-old has offered a slight reminder of what he can do by providing a goal and assist in those three matches. Departed Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel had a poor relationship with Lukaku, which played into the Belgian's temporary leave, but even after the German left Stamford Bridge, Inter are hoping they will be able to extend the striker's stay.

That is why in the time that they are waiting for Lukaku to return to the pitch, Inter are looking towards the future and how they can ensure he sticks around. Chelsea and Inter share a positive relationship, so there will be new contact made at the end of the season with the aim of finding a solution that suits everybody.

In the meantime, Simone Inzaghi is hoping to get Lukaku back on the pitch as soon as possible.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Phil Foden has signed a new long-term contract at Manchester City, it was announced on Friday.

The 22-year-old forward has penned a deal that is set to keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2027. It represents a five-year contract and a three-year extension to his existing deal, which was due to run until 2024.

Foden is already closing in on 200 appearances for City and has won 11 major trophies with them, including four Premier League titles.

He has started this season in blistering form with seven goals in 13 games and is set to be part of the England squad at the World Cup in Qatar.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

-- As Jose Felix Diaz told Marca, Real Madrid are closely looking at Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Los Blancos also want Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, but their current priority is to sort out contract renewals, with Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos being examples of players they want to keep around for longer than their current deals.

-- Xavi Simons has told ESPN NL that there is a clause in his PSV Eindhoven contract that will allow him to re-join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season if he wants to. "It is true that I have a clause. That clause is between me and PSV, not with PSG," Simons said. "It's a clause that if I wanted to go to PSG, I could leave for a certain amount at the end of the season. To be honest, it's not in my head to move. I just settled here and feel good here. I think that is reflected on the field as well. It's not in my head to change now."

-- In three separate reports, Calciomercato have stated that Internazionale are looking to sign Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa, Everton centre-back Yerry Mina and Salernitana right-back Pasquale Mazzocchi. Inter have sent scouts to watch 17-year-old Nusa but will face competition to sign him, see Mina as a replacement for Milan Skriniar if the captain leaves rather than renewing his contract, while Mazzocchi is viewed as a viable option to sign in the winter or summer windows.

-- Valencia's Gennaro Gattuso has insisted that Nico Gonzalez will see out his year-long loan from Barcelona despite a lack of game time, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. "This is the first time I've heard of it," the Italian said when asked about the possibility of breaking it off early. "No player has spoken to me. He is working very well. He has a one-year contract with us. The player has not come to talk to me."