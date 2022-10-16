Frenke de Jong could be facing an exit from Barcelona. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye De Jong

Liverpool are now interested in signing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in January, joining rivals Manchester United in the chase for the Dutchman's signature.

That's according to Spanish outlet Sport, who believes the Merseysiders have entered the race for the in-demand midfielder.

De Jong, who stayed at Barcelona in the summer despite strong interest from Manchester United and others, isn't getting as many minutes as he would like under Xavi Hernandez, and so would appear more open to leaving Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Liverpool face the prospect of having four midfielders out of contract at the end of the season, with none of them yet having renewed. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Arthur Melo (on loan from Juventus) could all be on the move at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool's initial plan was to scour the market next summer, but Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to make winter moves, particularly given his side's slow start to the Premier League season.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Manchester City have made a central midfielder their priority ahead of next summer's transfer window, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

The club are looking at options to strengthen their midfield including Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. City spent an initial £42m to sign England midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United last summer and they are set to invest again at the end of the season. There remain doubts over the futures of both Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. Gundogan has entered the final year of his contract and could leave for free at the end of the season.

Bernardo, meanwhile, is still a target for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Liverpool are scouting Chelsea target Christopher Nkunku, in the hope that the French forward's move from RB Leipzig to London falls through. That's according to the Sun, who believe that Liverpool insiders still monitoring the situation in case the deal hits any snags. Newcastle United are also scouting Nkunu, as they sent head of recruitment Steve Nickson to watch the player during Leipzig's 2-1 victory over Celtic on Tuesday.

- Chelsea are keeping an eye on Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Mirror. The 27-year-old attacking player worked with Blues boss Graham Potter at Brighton and is out of contract in the summer. However, Chelsea aren't the only club on the prowl, with Atletico Madrid leading a number of other clubs looking into the prospect of signing Trossard on a free transfer.

- Chelsea are also watching the situation in Napoli with regards to Stanislav Lobotka, according to Calciomercato. The report suggests that the 27-year-old midfielder is edging closer to renewing his contract with the Italian club, but that Potter is hopeful he can tempt Lobotka to London in an effort to add to his midfield options. With Jorginho and N'Golo Kante approaching the final year of their contracts, Potter is looking to the future, and Lobotka has been a key part of Napoli's barnstorming start to the season.

- Manchester United are keeping tabs on AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, according to the Mirror. Reds boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the 23-year-old Portuguese playmaker, who helped the Italian side win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season. As such, United sent club scouts to watch him in action during the Rossoneri's last two Champions League matches. Manchester City and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the forward's situation, with Milan believed to value Leao's transfer at around £60 million.