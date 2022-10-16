Transfer Talk: Newcastle to battle AC Milan for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle to compete with AC Milan for Asensio's signature

AC Milan are set to face competition from Newcastle United to sign Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

Asensio first joined Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca in 2015 but now seems destined to leave the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

One of the most heavily linked clubs has been AC Milan, who would likely be especially keen to sign the Spain international if interest in Rafael Leao eventually materialises into a transfer that is unwanted by the Rossoneri.

The Serie A side is not going to have things all their own way, though, and will need to shake off competition from a Newcastle side that has shown their pulling power since their change of ownership.

This comes with the 26-year-old Asensio struggling for meaningful game time, having managed just 104 minutes across nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

The longest he's been on the pitch in one match for Los Blancos this term is when he played 26 minutes and scored against RB Leipzig. Asensio came on in the 88th minute of Real Madrid's big win over Barcelona in Sunday's El Clasico.

Despite the current lack of opportunities to showcase his talents on the biggest stages, Asensio still has interest from clubs looking to sign him as a free agent in the summer.

Marco Asensio came on in the 88th minute for Real Madrid in their win over Barcelona on Sunday in El Clasico. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are set to hold a meeting with Rafael Leao's agent about a contract renewal and are keen to have discussions closed by the time the World Cup in Qatar is played, reports Tuttosport. The winger's current deal runs out in 2024, and the two parties are getting closer to reaching an agreement on wages, with Milan willing to guarantee him €6 million per year, although there are also other factors to be sorted.

- Work is in progress to extend Mason Mount's contract -- per Fabrizio Romano, and Chelsea's owners, board and manager are all in agreement that doing so is a priority for the club. The England international has scored twice for Chelsea and provided a further three assists in all competitions this term, and his current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

- If a good enough offer comes in, Juventus will push for Moise Kean to depart the club, reports Calciomercato, adding that there is a €30m redemption obligation for his loan spell from Everton. There has been loan interest from the Premier League in recent months, but they haven't been enough to convince the striker to leave.

- AC Milan want to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January after being impressed by the 26-year-old, reports Calciomercato. The two clubs have a positive relationship and are set to come together to discuss various situations soon, with Milan most interested in Loftus-Cheek.

- Bodo/Glimt forward Ola Solbakken will join Roma very soon, according to Calciomercato, who add that he has a total agreement with the Giallorossi ahead of joining them as a free agent in January. They have been able to pull off the deal because Solbakken preferred joining up with Jose Mourinho than moving to Napoli.