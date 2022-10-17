Transfer Talk: Tottenham interested as Weston McKennie set to exit Juventus

Herculez Gomez gives his opinion on the new USMNT kits for the World Cup in Qatar. (2:35)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus accepting offers for Weston McKennie; Tottenham Hotspur interested

Juventus have decided that Weston McKennie will be leaving the Italian club in 2023, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

The U.S. men's national team midfielder has played 13 times for I Bianconeri this season, including scoring against Paris Saint-Germain, but the Serie A giants will listen to offers for him as soon as January.

That is likely to please Tottenham Hotspur as they are said to really like the 24-year-old, who will be aiming to show what he is capable of as part of Gregg Berhalter's squad at the World Cup this winter.

In another report out of Italy, Calciomercato suggests that Juventus could make a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in the winter transfer window.

The Argentine is said to be out of Atleti's project with there being no chance of him resolving his rift with Diego Simeone. This means that the side in LaLiga are evaluating whether to offload him permanently or on loan in January.

Aware that he is likely to depart, De Paul's priority is securing a return to Italy after he spent five years there with Udinese. Juventus had actually attempted to sign the midfielder before Udinese accepted Atleti's offer and they are now monitoring the current situation.

There is complete satisfaction when it comes to De Paul, and Juventus could make a move under certain conditions -- especially if Juventus are open to a loan.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is reportedly on his way out of Juventus, and Tottenham are said to be interested in getting his signature. Nicolo Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are carefully monitoring the situation of Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Slovakia international has thrived under Luciano Spalletti, whose contract is set to end upon this campaign's culmination, and Xavi Hernandez likes the midfielder a lot which has resulted in the Blaugrana paying closer attention to whether a deal could be possible.

- Speaking at the 2022 Gran Gala del Calcio ceremony, Internazionale CEO Giuseppe Marotta has stated that he is confident of coming to an agreement to keep Milan Skriniar with the club past the Slovakian's current contract. As quoted by Corriere dello Sport, he said: "We will talk with him shortly, the club is willing to find an agreement. I'm sure we are dealing with a serious professional who loves Inter. I am confident that we can reach a peaceful negotiation."

- Everton have shown an interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David, according to Florian Plettenberg. However, they reportedly have not made a concrete offer and wouldn't stand much of a chance of signing him anyway. The Canada international wants to join a top 12 club in Europe, while Lille are demanding over €50 million as David has a contract until 2025 that doesn't include a release clause.

- Florian Plettenberg has reported that Bayern Munich are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram but are still not 100% convinced about making a move. The Frenchman will be available as a free agent when his contract ends in the summer, with it believed that there will not be an extension at Gladbach.