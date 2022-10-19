Janusz Michallik gives his verdict on Tottenham's title hopes as they move level on points with Manchester City. (0:53)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's radar

Bayern Munich remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as the Bundesliga champions weigh up future options up front, according to Sky Germany.

The report states that the chance to win trophies could be enough to tempt Kane to join Bayern, with whom his management were in touch with over the summer. The England captain has a contract with Spurs which ends in 2024 and his transfer fee could reach in excess of €100 million.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram is another player who has been heavily linked with Bayern, with his likely status as a free agent at the end of the season being an attractive factor. Bayern have yet to make a decision, but a move could gain momentum if Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doesn't renew his contract, which also has less than a year to run.

Among the players that Bayern aren't reportedly interested in -- despite previous links -- are Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. The report suggests that Lille's Jonathan David could also be an option for Bayern, although no contact has been made.

09.21 BST: Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya is expected to sign a contract extension today with the club where he has spent his entire career, according to Marca.

A youth product of Valencia, Gaya has played for the first team since 2014 and the 27-year-old left-back has featured in six league games for Valencia this season.

Gaya's contract expires next summer but he always stated his wish to remain in Valencia. The Spain international has agreed a five-year deal that will see him remain at Mestalla until June 2028, having been linked with Barcelona and Manchester City over the summer.

09.02 BST: Racing Louisville have loaned USWNT forward Jess McDonald to Australian A-League Women side Western United for part of the 2022-23 season.

McDonald, who won the 2019 World Cup with the U.S., will play for Western United in their inaugural campaign through January and return to Louisville in time for the 2023 preseason camp.

"I am super stoked to have another opportunity to play in Australia," McDonald said. "It's always a great opportunity as an athlete to test your soccer knowledge and continue to learn in different ways, adjusting to the game how it's played elsewhere. Hopefully I can help another program succeed with what I can bring to the table."

McDonald has previously spent time in the A-League with Melbourne Victory, helping them to reach the 2013 W-League Grand Final by scoring seven goals in 13 appearances.

She is the NWSL's all-time leader in assists (31), and ranks fourth all-time in goals (54) and games played (178).

Racing teammate Hillary Beall is also on loan at Western United during the NWSL offseason.

08.44 BST: Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United have not yet decided whether to offer David de Gea a new contract.

The goalkeeper, who made his 500th appearance for United on Sunday, has a deal until the end of the season and the club have an option to extend it by another 12 months, but Ten Hag says they are taking their time before deciding their next move.

"We didn't make a decision on him, but what I can say is that I am really happy with David De Gea as a keeper," Ten Hag told a news conference on Tuesday. "His first two performances of the season were not his best performances, but after you see he brings us a lot for the defence department, gives stability and as a person I like him.

"I can really co-operate with him really well, but first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how to deal with the situations."

08.00 BST: Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he is not concerned that Wilfried Zaha's contract will expire in the summer.

Zaha, 29, scored the winner in Palace's 2-1 home victory over Wolves on Tuesday.

"It's not an issue at all," Vieira said. "Wilfried knows what the club thinks about him and we know what he thinks about the club.

"There will be a discussion taking place but for myself and for the club what is important is for him to play at this level and to be consistent and to help those young players around him to grow and we'll see what will happen."

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as a transfer priority for Chelsea amid competition from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid, according to The Evening Standard. The Blues also admire West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who has often been the topic of reported Chelsea interest in recent windows. Both players could cost in excess of £100m to sign.

- Calciomercato reports that Hirving Lozano could leave Napoli in January. The Mexico winger's high wages mean that the Serie A leaders would be willing to negotiate a transfer if a right offer were to come. Lozano has previously been linked with a host of Premier League and LaLiga clubs.

- Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Stanislav Lobotka's representatives for a contract renewal, reports Sky Italia, with the new deal set for four years and the option of a fifth season. It is expected that the new contract will be signed before the break for the World Cup.

- Fabrizio Romano states that a meeting between AC Milan and lawyer Sebastien Ledure, who represents Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, had nothing to do with a potential deal. However, Romano does add that the Morocco winger's situation will be clarified in the coming months after talks regarding a return to Ajax collapsed in August.

- Negotiations over a potential contract extension between AC Milan and Rafael Leao are expected to be long and difficult, according to Corriere dello Sport. The report adds that there was no outcome following a meeting on Tuesday between the Portugal star's representatives and the club. Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with an €80m move.