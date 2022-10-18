Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Harry Kane still on Bayern Munich's radar

Janusz Michallik gives his verdict on Tottenham's title hopes as they move level on points with Manchester City. (0:53)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Kane still on Bayern's radar

Bayern Munich remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as the Bundesliga champions continue to weigh future striker options, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

The report states that the chance to win trophies could be enough to tempt Kane to join Bayern, with whom his managament reportedly were in touch with over the summer.

The England captain has yet to extend his contract at Spurs, which ends in 2024.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram is another player who has been heavily linked with Bayern, with his likely status as a free agent by the summer being an attractive factor.

Bayern are not completely convinced about whether the Frenchman would suit them, but a move could gain momentum if Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting doesn't renew his contract.

Among the players that Bayern aren't reportedly interested in -- despite previous links -- are Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Internazionale's Lautaro Martinez. The report suggests that Lille's Jonathan David could also be an option for Bayern although no contact has been made.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane remains on Bayern Munich's radar. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has emerged as a transfer priority for Chelsea amid competition from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid, according to The Evening Standard. It is added that members of the Blues' board admire West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who has often been the topic of reported Chelsea interest in recent windows.

- Calciomercato reports that Hirving Lozano could leave Napoli in January. The Mexico star's high wages mean that the current Serie A leaders would be willing to negotiate a transfer if a right offer were to come. Lozano has previously been linked with Premier League and LaLiga clubs.

- Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Stanislav Lobotka's representatives for a contract renewal, reports Sky Sports Italia, with the new deal set for four years with the option of a fifth season. It is even expected that the new contract will be signed somewhere between the end of October and beginning of November.

- Fabrizio Romano states that a meeting between AC Milan and Sebastien Ledure, who represents Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, had nothing to do about a potential deal. However, Romano does add that the Moroccan's situation will be clarified in the coming months after talks regarding a return to Ajax Amsterdam collapsed in August.

- Negotiations over a potential extension between AC Milan and Rafael Leao are expected to be long and difficult, according to Corriere dello Sport. The report adds that there was no outcome following a meeting on Tuesday between the Portugal star's representatives and the club.