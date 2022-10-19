The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Jorginho to replace Busquets at Barcelona

Barcelona are eyeing a potential move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to Sport.

The Chelsea midfielder is recently reported to have rejected a contract extension at Stamford Bridge. As the 30-year-old Italy international nears closer to the final six months of his contract, the Blaugrana could look to tempt him to the Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez is on the lookout for a future successor to take the place of Sergio Busquets, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. The Catalans had also targeted Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, but talks stalled between the two LaLiga sides.

Barcelona will aim for Jorginho to agree to a pre-contract ahead of the summer but will also consider a January transfer if he fails to sign new terms with Chelsea before the year's end.

The 30-year-old Italy international joined the Blues from Napoli in 2018 for an initial transfer fee of £50 million, and he has since gone on to make 135 appearances in the Premier League.

Jorginho could leave Stamford Bridge for Camp Nou. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Enzo Fernandez is being tracked by Liverpool and Chelsea, reports Sport. The 21-year-old midfielder, who has shined at Benfica since joining from River Plate in the summer, is expected to part of Argentina's World Cup squad. Barcelona were also linked with his signature.

- Adrien Rabiot could leave Juventus, who are looking at prioritising a move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Rabiot has been in positive form this season for Massimiliano Allegri's side, but the Bianconeri are looking to replace him with the 27-year-old Serbia midfielder. Milinkovic-Savic has contributed to 10 goals in 10 Serie A games this season.

- Major League Soccer clubs have enquired about Brazilian centre-back Leo Coelho, understands Cesar Luis Merlo. Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati are both reported to be interested in the 29-year-old Nacional defender, who is currently on loan from Liga MX side Atletico San Luis. While Nacional have the option to sign him for $800,000, the latest indicates that the Uruguayan club are hopeful of negotiating a lower fee, and that could allow the two MLS sides to win the race for his signature.

- Internazionale are continuing their search for a centre-back as they anticipate Milan Skriniar leaving the club, according to Calciomercato. Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been identified as one of the leading options for the Serie A side, but they are also keen on Jakub Kiwior, the 22-year-old Poland international who has been in positive form for Spezia this season.

- Barcelona are interested in Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon, reveals Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old has been a standout performer for Gennaro Gattuso's side this season, while also impressing on duty for the Spain national team. He is contracted at the Estadio Mestalla until 2026, and has a release clause in the region of €50m.