The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where.

TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo to be released by Man United?

Manchester United are actively looking to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer market, according to the Independent.

The 37-year-old forward was suspended from first-team activities on Thursday, with sources confirming to ESPN that he refused a request to come on as a substitute in the 87th minute during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Sources added that the club have backed the action taken by manager Erik ten Hag but insist Ronaldo remains "an important part of the squad."

However, the Independent's report now suggests that his time at Old Trafford could be set to end in January. If Ronaldo's representatives are unable to find a potential suitor for him by the time that the transfer window opens, the club could consider releasing him as a free agent.

Ronaldo was the club's leading scorer in the 2021-22 campaign but only has two goals in 12 appearances since Ten Hag took over at United. The Portugal international pushed for a transfer during the summer but did not garner any suitable offers.

08.30 BST: Juventus winger Angel Di Maria says the thought of retiring from football hasn't crossed his mind yet.

Di Maria, 34, signed a one-year contract with Juve this summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Asked about his future, Di Maria said: "I haven't thought about retirement because from the day I started to play in the top division, I always live in the present. I focus on the now and not what could happen later on. I want to enjoy what is happening."

The Argentina international has never hidden his wish to return to former club Rosario Central in Argentina.

"My idea is to be able to return to play in Argentina," he said. "Since the day I left [Rosario Central], that has been my idea. But this is football, and you have to live in the moment. You have to take it one game at a time, year after year. Right now I feel good and I have a lot to give."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to add competition in defence for Gabriel Magalhaes and is keen on a move for Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N'Dicka, reports the Evening Standard. Interest in the Bundesliga star is beginning to grow as he nears the final 18 months of his deal, and that has seen him also linked with the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. N'Dicka, 23, was a key cog in his side's Europa League success last season.

- Adrien Rabiot could be in line for a new contract extension with Juventus, reveals Tuttosport. The 27-year-old midfielder was linked with an exit throughout the summer, but has been one of the standout players in Massimiliano Allegri's side. The France international has made six Serie A starts in the current campaign.

- AC Milan are looking to acquire Hakim Ziyech on a six-month loan deal starting in January, writes Calciomercato. The Serie A champions are looking for a short-term replacement for the injured Charles De Ketelaere, and will return to the negotiating table for the 29-year-old Chelsea attacking midfielder.

- Arsenal sent scouts to watch highly-rated Palmeiras prospect Endrick, according to Ekrem Konur. The 16-year-old Brazil youngster has caught the attention of clubs across Europe with his performances, though the Brasileiro Serie A side could hold out for his release clause of €60m. He is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025 and can't leave Brazil until he turns 18.

- Alfonso Pedraza has been identified as the latest candidate as a potential successor for Alex Sandro, understands Mundo Deportivo. Juventus are currently searching for a long-term left-back option, and the report indicates that the 26-year-old Villarreal star is one of the leading priorities for the Serie A club. He has made 10 La Liga appearances for Unai Emery's side this season.