Julien Laurens feels clubs have to play in a unique way to get the best out of Frenkie de Jong and struggles to see where he would fit in the Premier League. (1:11)

TOP STORY: Neves won't deny Barcelona interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has refused to play down rumours of a potential move to Barcelona amid repeated links to the Catalan side.

Speaking to Canal 11, the Portugal international said: "Who wouldn't want to play at Barcelona? I think that's a question any footballer would ask himself."

Neves has long been on Xavi Hernandez's wishlist, with sources telling ESPN that both he and Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi are being eyed by the Camp Nou club.

With veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets looking increasingly likely to leave the Spanish giants in the summer, Barcelona have been quick to identify possible replacements. Frenkie de Jong has slotted in for Busquets, but ESPN sources say the Netherlands international is not thought of as a long-term option amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Neves, 25, has been a mainstay for Wolves in the Premier League, and is also noted for his tendency for a spectacular long-range strike.

Zubimendi, 23, recently signed a new deal at La Real that is designed to keep him at the club until 2027, but this is unlikely to deter Barcelona from making a move. Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga, though has a reported €60 million release clause in his contract.

Ruben Neves and Barcelona seem to have mutual interest. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

LIVE BLOG

10.28 BST: Erling Haaland's agent has claimed the Manchester City striker could become the world's first £1 billion player.

Haaland has made a fine start to his City career since signing from Borussia Dortmund for his release clause, which sources told ESPN was worth €60 million.

The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for City this campaign, which has led his representative Rafaela Pimenta to say he could break the £1bn barrier for a signing.

"If you put together his football value, his image value, his sponsor value, it is for sure £1bn," Pimenta said in an interview with Sky Sports. "It's normal to compare Erling with [Kylian] Mbappe, so you have a little bit of an idea of the market -- I think Erling would be the first player to achieve a transfer that would be around £1bn."

09.30 BST: The Evening Standard reports that Arsenal are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

Ndicka, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a cut-price transfer fee in January if his Bundesliga club cannot persuade him to sign an extension.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Inter Milan are searching for potential replacement should Milan Skriniar leave the Italian club, according to Le10Sport. With Skriniar's contract expiring in June 2023 and strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Inter's options include Sevilla's Tanguy Nianzou and Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby.

- Gabriel Magalhaes' new deal at Arsenal means that Juventus will have to look elsewhere for a new central defender, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian signed a new contract with the Gunners that runs through 2027 on Friday.

- Bayern Munich are eager to sign Marcus Thuram from German rivals Borussia Monchengladbach, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. Thuram, 25, is out of contract in the summer and has been in sparkling form for Monchengladbach, netting eight goals in 10 games. Since the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern have been linked to an array of strikers, with Thuram seemingly seen as a suitable replacement.

- Juventus, PSG and Barcelona are set to battle it out for the signature of Jorginho, according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old Italy midfielder's deal at Chelsea runs out in June.

- Caden Clark has said goodbye to New York Red Bulls after the team's MLS Cup playoff exit. The 19-year-old United States youngster was on loan at RBNY (where he started his career) from RB Leipzig, with whom he signed with in 2021. Although he bid farewell to the MLS side on Instagram, it is not yet known whether he'll return to Leipzig or be loaned elsewhere.