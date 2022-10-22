Rob Dawson feels Cristiano Ronaldo might need Manchester United more than they need him after Erik ten Hag confirmed he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. (1:42)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid look to Dalot

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, with the 23-year-old out of contract at end of the season and not expected to sign a new deal, according to the Mirror.

Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign an experienced full-back next summer and his first choice is reportedly Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.

However, with the 28-year-old unlikely to depart the Premier League champions anytime soon, the Spanish side are now plotting a move for his Portugal teammate instead.

Dalot has impressed under Erik ten Hag this season and the Red Devils have the option to extend his current deal by a year. However, Dalot's agent has suggested that he will not sign a contract extension at this moment in time.

With Barcelona also interested, it is reported that Man United will demand around £35 million to allow Dalot a move away from Old Trafford, which will place Real Madrid in a better position than their cash-strapped LaLiga rivals to acquire the full-back next summer.

Real Madrid are looking at Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot after giving up in their pursuit of Joao Cancelo. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain's search for a centre-back continues with AC Milan's Pierre Kalulu and Internazionale's Milan Skriniar on their shortlist, according to Calciomercato. PSG failed to secure a deal with the Nerazzurri for Skriniar during the last transfer window, but will reportedly revisit their interest in the Slovakia international in January.

- After securing a new deal with Gabriel, Mikel Arteta is working to agree contract extensions with Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, per the Express. It is reported that negotiations with the England international are at the most advanced stages out of the three, with the 21-year-old winger expected to commit to a long-term future at the Emirates soon.

- Ivan Morales is contemplating an exit from Cruz Azul due to a lack of playing time, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The 23-year-old forward has featured 16 times for the Liga MX club across all competitions this season, making half of those appearances as a substitute. It is reported that the Mexican side will agree to part ways with the Chile international if they receive a reasonable offer.

- Valencia are following 21-year-old Saburtalo Tbilisi right-back Giorgi Gocholeishvili, according to Ekrem Konur. The LaLiga side sent scouts to watch the Georgia international in Saburtalo's 4-2 loss to Dinamo Batumi. The young full-back has four goals and four assists in 35 appearances this season.