The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where.

TOP STORY: Potter prefers others over Ronaldo

Chelsea remain in the market for a striker, but it looks unlikely that player will be Cristiano Ronaldo, according CBS's Ben Jacobs.

Club owner Todd Boehly remains keen on the 37-year-old Manchester United star, but he is willing to trust the call of Graham Potter, who has multiple players he would prefer to sign instead of Ronaldo.

One of those is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, to whom the Blues were previously linked at the end of the summer transfer window. While it is unclear whether they will be able to reach an agreement with the Serie A champions for him, it is reported that Potter would also prioritise moves for Canada international Jonathan David and Brentford's Ivan Toney over Ronaldo.

Toney, 26, has scored eight Premier League goals this season, while 22-year-old David has contributed to 12 goals in 12 games for Lille in Ligue 1.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Crystal Palace will open talks with Wilfried Zaha over a new contract, manager Patrick Vieira has said.

Zaha, 29, is out of contract in the summer, and has expressed his desire to leave for a club playing Champions League football on more than one occasion.

Arsenal and Chelsea, two clubs who have been in for the Ivory Coast international in the past, are two of the clubs who have been monitoring his situation this season.

"Wilfried knows what the club think about him, and we know what he thinks about the club," Vieira said. There will be discussions taking place [over a new contract] but for myself and for the club what is important is for him to play at this level and to be consistent and to help those young players around him to grow and we will see what will happen.

"If Wilfried Zaha has a good day, the team will have a good day. He's an important player on and off the field, he's got the experience and today he was really good in possession and out of possession he worked really hard."

PAPER GOSSIP (Adam Brown)

- Evan Ndicka has been identified as a potential alternative if Paris Saint-Germain are unable to strike a deal with Internazionale for Milan Skriniar, reports Le10Sport. The Ligue 1 club believes there is a possibility that Simone Inzaghi's side will decide to keep their star centre-back at the San Siro, and it is reported that Ndicka is PSG's Plan B. The 23-year-old centre-back has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

- Discussions over Jude Bellingham will be allowed to take place after the World Cup, understands Calciomercato. Borussia Dortmund are hopeful that the tournament will see the 19-year-old England international midfielder's valuation rise, and they are therefore waiting until after the tournament before listening to any offers for his signature. He has been in impressive form this season, with eight goals and two assists in 17 matches.

- Bayern Munich have no plans to make an approach for Marcus Thuram in January, reveals Bild. The 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward has recently been linked with Julian Nagelsmann's side, but club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic informed the Berlin-based outlet that they currently have no plans to make signings for the squad when the winter transfer market opens.

- Barcelona look to have stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund and Germany youth international Youssoufa Moukoko, writes Ekrem Konur. The Blaugrana are understood to have sent scouts to watch him in BVB's recent Bundesliga clash against VfB Stuttgart, in which the 17-year-old forward registered a goal and an assist. He has also been linked with Liverpool.

- Endrick has been on the radar of a number of clubs of late, but Paris Saint-Germain have made the offer for his services, according to Sport. PSG have tabled a proposal worth €20 million for the 16-year-old Palmeiras forward, with the Ligue 1 club keen to win the race for his signature. Multiple sides across Europe, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, have been linked with interest in him, though the Brazilian club could stand firm after being reported to have included a €60m release clause in the contract that he signed in the summer.