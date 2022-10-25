The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd eye Mexico's Alvarez

Manchester United have joined the list of top clubs who are eyeing Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Edson Alvarez with Chelsea and Barcelona also keeping tabs on the Mexico star midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

Alvarez was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea in August with sources telling ESPN that the Blues made a €50 million bid to sign him before the summer transfer deadline. That bid was turned down by Ajax, but it now looks as though Chelsea are set to face significantly more competition for his signature when the winter window opens.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has already acquired both Antony and Lisandro Martinez from his former club, and that could provide an advantage to the Red Devils with two of Alvarez's former teammates making the switch to Old Trafford.

Recent reports have also indicated that Barcelona see Alvarez -- who has made 18 appearances for Ajax this season and is expected to anchor Mexico's midfield at the World Cup -- as a potential future successor for Sergio Busquets.

Ajax and Mexico star Edson Alvarez has plenty of fellow top clubs eyeing him. Perry van de Leuvert/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Antonio Silva looks to be attracting more interest from around Europe, with Chelsea keeping tabs on the 18-year-old Benfica defender, according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea are also keen on RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol as the Blues remain in the market for a centre-back. Silva scored the opening goal on Tuesday night as Benfica defeated Juventus 4-3 in the Champions League.

- Barcelona will be unable to contest for the signature of young Brazilian star Endrick until next summer, reports Sport. The Blaugrana are currently focusing on other areas of their squad to improve, and though they maintain interest in the 16-year-old Palmeiras forward, it looks as though they won't be part of any race in the January transfer window. He has recently been linked with Paris Saint-Germain.

- Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk. Speaking over a potential move to the north London club, the 21-year-old forward revealed to CBS that he couldn't turn down the opportunity to join Mikel Arteta's side if they agreed a deal for his services. The Ukrainian side are reported to be looking for a fee in excess of €60m to part ways with him.

- Chelsea considering a proposal for Newcastle United standout Bruno Guimaraes in the January transfer market, according to Goal. The 24-year-old midfielder has been been a star performer for Newcastle this season, who has also been linked with Real Madrid. It is reported that the Magpies are looking to offer him a new deal at St. James' Park to ward off interest from other clubs.

- Juventus could struggle to beat Arsenal for the signature of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Calciomercato. Arsenal are understood to be preparing a €60m offer that includes Albert Sambi Lokonga in an effort to bring Milinkovic-Savic from Rome to London, and the latest indicates that the Gunners are leading the Bianconeri in the race to sign the 27-year-old Serbia international.