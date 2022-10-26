The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USMNT's Adams on Man Utd radar

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Leeds United midfielder and United States international Tyler Adams, according to Football Insider.

They believe the Red Devils have been monitoring Adams since his days at RB Leipzig, and have subsequently been impressed with the way he has acquitted himself in the Premier League since his move from Germany.

The 23-year-old moved to Elland Road on a £15 million transfer as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, and Adams is seen as one of the club's better recent signings despite their poor recent form.

Adams, who has 19 USMNT caps, signed a five-year deal when he moved to Elland Road, but the Old Trafford side remain keen to bolster their central midfield options.

The 3-2 defeat to Fulham last week was the first game Adams has missed this season, and his energy -- and statistics -- have impressed. He tops the list for interceptions in the opposition half, and is fourth highest for successful tackles.

Tyler Adams has impressed at Leeds despite the team's ongoing struggles. Stu Forster/Getty Images

- Jude Bellingham's list of admirers grows with every game, and Sport believe Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all battling it out for the 19-year-old's signature. Impressive against Stuttgart in Borussia Dortmund's recent 5-0 league win, and again in the stalemate with Manchester City in the Champions League, the England star is proving he can play consistently against the best teams at the highest levels. All of which means it seems increasingly unlikely that he'll see out his existing contract, which ends in 2025.

- Brazilian outlet TNT Sports believe Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Chelsea are in a race to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has become a key player since his move from Lyon, but Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to put off would-be admirers by attempting to extend his existing deal until 2026. However, the report states that those top sides all feel they can tempt the attacking midfielder ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

- Arsenal are looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League by making moves for several young prospects, according to the Sun. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is believed to have been promised £50m for winter transfers ahead of their their push for the Premier League title. Arteta has relied on a core of 15 players so far this season, and he's hoping he can add two of the three players in an effort to ease the burden on his squad. One of those is believed to be Palmeiras' 21-year-old playmaker Danilo, who could be available in January given that the Brazilian season finishes before the World Cup. Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhailo Mudryk (21) and Villarreal star Yeremi Pino (20) are also being considered.

- AC Milan are looking to strengthen their attacking options and are considering Armando Broja and Noah Okafor, according to Calciomercato. Albania international striker Broja, 21, is valued at €35m by Chelsea but recently signed a contract extension until 2028. Switzerland forward Okafor scored his first Champions League goal for FC Salzburg earlier this week, netting from the spot against Dinamo Zagreb. His contract expires in 2024, with Leeds United also keeping tabs on his progress.

- Manchester United have already been linked with wantaway Atletico Madrid winger Joao Felix, but Calciomercato journalist Rudy Galetti believes French giants Paris Saint-Germain are in the box seat to land the Portuguese winger. The 22-year-old is reported to be unhappy with boss Diego Simeone as a result of decreased playing time, and could be tempted by a move in January. However, it would appear as though he might prefer PSG over United, despite United boasting two compatriots in Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in their ranks.

- Chelsea are considering RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, according to Transfermarkt. The 23-year-old has been pivotal in the club's recent unbeaten run, snuffing out opposing attacks while helping his side break on the counter with an impressive range of passing. The Croatia international recently signed a contract extension in September, but that might not be enough to deter the advances from the Blues, with Manchester City also interested.