The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona's Pique, Alba out by winter

Barcelona's "Operation Exit" is taking shape with Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, and Memphis Depay likely leaving during the January transfer window, according to Diario Sport.

It has previously been reported that the Blaugrana want to part ways Pique and Alba, but the Catalans are now said to have already begun negotiations for the pair to leave during this winter.

In the case of Alba, there are various clubs that could be interest in signing the left-back, with Juventus a prominent one that has previously been linked.

Making an effort to move the process along, Barcelona could even offer an agreed termination of Alba's contract.

Barcelona are also looking at moving on Depay after the World Cup due to his lack of minutes at the start of the season, which has since been followed by an injury spell.

While his Netherlands compatriot Frenkie de Jong has impressed on the pitch recently, Barcelona would be interested in offloading him for a large amount in order to strengthen their squad.

Meanwhile, Sergio Busquets' contract expires in the summer and the midfielder isn't expected to stay past that point.

Finally, Pablo Torre and Inaki Pena could both be sent out on loan in January.

Longtime Barcelona stalwarts Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique are likely seeing their time at the club come to an end. Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fabrizio Romano has suggested that interest is growing for PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Lille's Jonathan David. Southampton and Leeds United had made offers for Gakpo in the summer, while Everton have shown an interest in David, but both attacking talents are now expected to eventually join larger and more successful clubs than those mentioned.

- Milan Skriniar has left the door open to possibly staying with Internazionale after the first meeting was held about the centre-back's contract situation, reports Calciomercato. There will be another meeting next week, in which Inter will present a concrete offer to Skriniar's agents and they are very keen for the Slovakia international to stay.

- Christian Falk has denied any reports stating that Bayern Munich are interested in Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The Germany international's current City contract only runs until the summer of 2023, while he has scored twice and provided one assist in Pep Guardiola's side this season.

- Ekrem Konur has suggested that Arsenal scouts are keeping tabs on Palmeiras' 21-year-old midfielder Danilo. They are likely to get a good look at the midfielder in Palmeiras' next match on Tuesday, as he has started each of their last six contests since returning from a suspension.

- Josef Martinez will not return to Atlanta United FC, reports The Athletic, with sporting director Carlos Bocanegra telling the former MLS MVP that he would not be part of the club's future during a face-to-face meeting. Atlanta have been pursuing a new No. 9 and would use the Designated Player spot to find a replacement for Martinez, who led the Five Stripes to the MLS Cup in 2018.

-- New York Red Bulls could lose United States defender Aaron Long to free agency, as reported by MLSsoccer.com, who add that Kyle Duncan could return following the expiration of his loan from Oostende. RBNY are already in discussions with Gremio regarding a permanent move for Elias Manoel after his loan expired, while offers are expected to come in for John Tolkin. Caden Clark, on loan at New York after signing with RB Leipzig last season, is set to leave his first ever club, but it is unknown where he'll play next.