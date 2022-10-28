The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, PSG, Madrid all in for Endrick

Barcelona remains in the race alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to sign highly touted Palmeiras forward Endrick, according to Diario Sport.

It is suggested that PSG is the 16-year-old's most likely eventual destination, while Florentino Perez will do everything possible to bring him to Madrid.

All of this comes despite the fact that, like his Brazil compatriots Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo before him, Endrick is not allowed to make his big European move until he turns 18.

Endrick can still sign a pre-agreement before then, which has resulted in the scramble to sign the teenager who is considered a major talent.

Barcelona had been working to ensure his signature, but that has changed after their Champions League elimination and El Clasico defeat this month. Barcelona may now concentrate their resources towards signing a defensive midfielder and right-back in January as they battle for the LaLiga and Europa League titles.

While Endrick has been told he should wait until the summer before signing any deal, Barcelona could miss out should a deal be finalised elsewhere. Even so, the Blaugrana have a good relationship with those around the forward and have received a commitment that they will be kept up to date with any market movements surrounding him.

Will Endrick be the next Brazilian teen sensation to find success in Europe? Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ekrem Konur reports that that Manchester City are among the clubs hoping to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk, with scouts recently watching the Ukraine international against Celtic. The 21-year-old marked a lively performance by scoring Shakhtar's goal in a 1-1 draw to stay third in their Champions League group.

- Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Marseille are among the clubs that could reignite their interest in Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskyi in January, reports Calciomercato. The Ukraine international has found meaningful game time hard to come by this season, which could lead to his winter departure.

- Fabrizio Romano has reported that work is in progress to extend Alejandro Garnacho's contract with Manchester United. The Red Devils' offer for a new long-term contract has been ready since June, with the 18-year-old's deal set to expire at the end of the season.

- After a possible summer move to Chelsea fell through, Dynamo Moscow attacking midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has told Sport24 that he hopes a move to Stamford Bridge is still in the cards. Having also been linked with Zenit St. Petersburg, Zakharyan stated: "I want to go to Chelsea now, I don't want to go to Zenit ... I have a year and a half contract. I am happy to play in Dynamo, the only place I want to go is Chelsea."

-- Zidan Sertdemir could leave Bayer Leverkusen in January with various clubs actively working to sign the 17-year-old Danish midfielder, reports Fabrizio Romano. Having joined the Bundesliga side in 2021, Sertdemir has made three late substitute appearances for the first-team so far with all of them coming last season.