The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in January?

Barcelona are hoping to make a sensational move and re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain in January, according to Diario Sport.

Club president Joan Laporta has already discussed his desire to bring Messi back to Camp Nou, stating that he hopes the Argentina legend to have a "beautiful ending" with the Blaugrana.

There have been previous reports that Barcelona will try to bring Messi back in the summer when his PSG contract is set to end, but they are now set to bring jumpstart their attempts.

However, this will be difficult for various reasons, mainly that PSG don't want Messi to leave mid-season ahead of a pushing for their first ever Champions League title.

There is also PSG's unwillingness to do Barcelona any favours due to the relationship between the two clubs. Finally, it has been widely reported that Messi is currently focused on his season with PSG and playing at the World Cup with Argentina.

The report states that the ambitious move would seem impossible and that Barcelona are yet to have made any direct contact with Messi. The Blaugrana are aware that time is against them, as a deal this significant should have advanced by now if it is to be completed in January.

Will Lionel Messi leave Neymar and PSG and head back to Barcelona? Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Despite links with Barcelona, Manchester City have no intention of letting Bernardo Silva leave mid-season and will instead offer the Portugal international a lucrative new five-year contract to stay put, as reported by Football Insider. His current deal, said to be worth around £150,000-per-week, runs out in 2025 and City will offer the midfielder a pay rise as well as an extension with the entire package set to be worth around £46m in total.

- Barcelona are hoping to reach an agreement with Athletico Paranaense ahead of a move to sign 17-year-old Vitor Roque next summer, reports Mundo Deportivo. Real Madrid and Juventus are also looking at the striker while Athletico want a fee of between €35m and €40m for the Brazilian teenager.

- AS Monaco are monitoring Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi, reports Ekrem Konur, who adds that the Ligue 1 club sees the Nigeria international as a possible replacement for Aleksandr Golovin. Iwobi has thrived in the Toffees' midfield this term, recording a goal and six assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

- Nice coach Lucien Favre doesn't want to keep summer signing Kasper Schmeichel or Fulham loanee Joe Bryan past January, according to Foot Mercato. There are also players who have been at the club longer that he wants to offload, with Melvin Bard, Mario Lemina, Lucas Da Cunha and Morgan Schneiderlin all on that list.

-- Bodo/Glimt forward Ola Solbakken will join AS Roma on a four- or five-year contract in January, reports Calciomercato. He will be moving upon the culmination of his contract with the Norwegian club, rather than in November as Jose Mourinho had requested.