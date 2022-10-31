Dutch right-back Frimpong has been at Bayer Leverkusen since 2021. The 21-year-old started his professional career at Celtic in 2019. Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Erik ten Hag wants to more full-backs at Man United, eyes Jeremie Frimpong as solution

Manchester United are considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, according to Sky Sports.

The news follows Erik ten Hag's admission that he is looking for cover in the right-back and left-back positions given the high number of games United have coming up after the World Cup.

Ten Hag is mindful that while he feels current right-back Diogo Dalot continues to improve both in terms of his defending and distribution, he says the Reds need more cover specifically in that area and on the other flank.

Moreover, Dalot's contract runs out at the end of the current season, while United's other right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, doesn't appear to carry favour with the Dutch manager.

"We need two good full-backs [on the left and right] because we have a lot of games to come," said the United boss following United's 1-0 win against West Ham United on Sunday.

That means that Frimpong, who has scored five goals and added two assists in his 17 outings this season under Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, continues to attract interest from the red half of Manchester.

Chelsea are reportedly also keen on the coveted full-back too.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

LIVE BLOG

08.00 BST: Bruno Fornaroli will now help his former rivals Melbourne Victory chase silverware after sealing his expected switch from Perth Glory.

The former Melbourne City captain had been linked to a reunion with former Glory manager Tony Popovic in recent weeks, before his abrupt exit from Perth last Friday. Barely three days after dismissing links to Fornaroli as a "rumour," Popovic welcomed the 35-year-old to his attacking ranks.

Fornaroli joins Victory's squad immediately with the club expecting him to be available for Friday night's home A-League Men game against Newcastle at AAMI Park.

Fornaroli has scored 82 goals in 142 ALM matches, fifth on the league's all-time goal-scoring list, including 33 at AAMI Park. He won the 2016 Australia Cup at City and previously scored nine goals in 14 ALM games against Victory.

Can't wait to start this journey at Melbourne Victory! AAMI Park I'm here again be ready. Thank you to the fans who have welcomed me already, you are the best in the land. See you in the stands this weekend 💪💪 💙 pic.twitter.com/SKDCgpDSUm — Bruno Fornaroli (@BFornaroli) October 31, 2022

PAPER GOSSIP (*by Nick Judd)

- Newcastle United are considering a January move for 18-year-old Brazilian wunderkind Eguinaldo, according to the Sun. The youngster competes in Brazil's second tier for Vasco and can play anywhere along the front line, though he favours the left-hand side. Newcastle are one of several clubs monitoring his progress, though they would have to meet a £26 million release clause, which was inserted when he recently signed a five-year deal. Eguinaldo has scored three goals in 18 games this season.

- Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool could be set for disappointment if Marca's prediction that Marco Asensio will stay at Real Madrid comes to fruition. The outlet reports that the Spanish midfielder could be close to a contract renewal, despite having looked destined to depart in the summer. The 26-year-old midfielder is still not playing as many games as he would like, but he is impacting matches, and playing well, when he's on the field. Agent Jorge Mendes is expected to get word of a potential contract renewal in the coming days.

- Alex Grimaldo is a wanted man, and Calciomercato are suggesting that the Benfica winger fancies a move to Juventus. The Bianconeri aren't the only European club tracking the 27-year-old, though. Grimaldo's contract is set to expire in June 2023, and though Benfica boss Roger Schmidt is keen to keep the Spanish player, he could be tempted by a new project. "Of course, I hope he stays, but these are situations that are part of football," Schmidt said. "If I could, I would ask him to stay at Benfica for many years. He will have to decide." Arsenal and Chelsea also are reportedly interested -- and adding to Schmidt's worries.

- Real Madrid scouts are monitoring the progress of Sporting Lisbon right-sided player Pedro Porro, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Los Blancos scouts were in attendance to see the 23-year-old in action in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League in midweek. Porro plays at right-back but also can played in a more advanced position. The Spanish player's contract runs until 2025, but Madrid, who have been targeting Porro for over a year now, could be in line for a move next summer.

- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has emerged as an unlikely hero for Bayern Munich this season, which has prompted Bayern chief Hasan Salihamidzic to tell Sky Sports Germany that contract talks will be held with the in-form striker. Choupo-Moting, 33, is a free agent in the summer, but six goals in his past five appearances have seen the Cameroon international's future move up Bayern's priority list. He also has two assists to add to his glowing CV this season.