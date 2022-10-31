The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Roma join Juve in Depay chase

AS Roma have joined Juventus in the race to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, according to Calciomercato.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, and Juventus was often among the clubs reportedly being interested in him.

That desire to sign the forward seems to have endured, especially as Max Allegri's side have had an underwhelming start to the season -- dropping into the Europa League while also sitting seventh in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Roma occupy a Champions League spot as they sit fourth in the table, although their Europa League progression hangs in the balance with a match against Ludogorets set to decide who will go through or drop into the Europa Conference League.

Depay is currently out injured, although he was facing a disappointing season at club level before being forced onto the sidelines as he struggled for game time with just 131 minutes played across three matches.

While he managed to score in a 3-0 LaLiga win over Elche, Depay's tough spell with the Blaugrana has resulted in widespread reports that the club is willing to let him leave.

This comes despite the former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Lyon forward having only joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

- Borussia Dortmund want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini when his contract expires in the summer, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. This comes with Raphael Guerreiro's future still uncertain as his contract ends in 2023, while Nico Schulz also reportedly has no future with the club despite his contract lasting an extra year.

- Bayer Leverkusen have made Internazionale wing-back Robin Gosens their priority in the winter transfer window, according to Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the club is unsatisfied with Mitchel Bakker. Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Gladbach are also interested in Gosens, with more talks set to follow as the German considers leaving Inter in January.

- Inter Miami are finalising a deal to complete the permanent signing of Leonardo Campana from Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Tom Bogert, who adds that the deal will be worth somewhere in the region of $2.7 million. Having scored 11 goals and added a further two assists this year, Campana is likely to be signed as a Young Designated Player.

- In the coming weeks, Inter Milan will meet with Stefan de Vrij's representatives in an effort to reach an agreement for the Dutchman to renew his contract, reports Calciomercato, with the centre-back's current deal expiring in the summer of 2023. Inter have hinted that they want to offer the 30-year-old a contract that will last until 2025, keeping him on his current wages totalling a net sum of €4m-per-year. De Vrij will ultimately make the decision whether to stay or see where he could go as a free agent.

- Tom Bogert has reported that Sebastian Lletget has agreed to a new long-term contract with FC Dallas. He adds that Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, Paul Arriola and Maarten Paes are also among those who also have their futures with the club sorted.