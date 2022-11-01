The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool look to Laimer

Liverpool need to sign central midfielder in January and have RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer on their shortlist, according to Sky Germany.

Laimer, 25, has been a target for Bayern Munich and almost joined the Bundesliga giants in the summer before talks over a transfer fee fell through.

The Austria international has a contract which expires in 2023, and looks unlikely to sign a new one, so Liverpool are aware they may be able to land him on the cheap as they look to provide cover for a number of injuries in central midfield.

The report also claims that "Liverpool have plans for significant investment in next year's summer transfer window" as they seek to rebuild after a tough start to the season.

LIVE BLOG

08.28 BST: Tottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini has said it will be a "totally different world" without Antonio Conte on the touchline against Marseille but urged players and staff to "fill the gap" to avoid crashing out of the Champions League.

Spurs face a make-or-break Group D decider in southern France needing a point to guarantee passage to the round of 16. However, all four teams could qualify depending on the outcome of Tuesday's matches with Sporting Lisbon hosting Eintracht Frankfurt at the same time.

Conte will not be in the dugout as he serves a one-match suspension after being sent off in last week's 1-1 draw against Frankfurt and cannot communicate directly with his players during the game.

He will not give the prematch team talk but, according to Stellini, in a departure from normal planning, Conte will travel to the Stade Velodrome with the players and sit with his brother Gianluca, also part of Tottenham's backroom team, to watch the match.

"The presence of a coach like Conte, both before the game and the week leading up to it and during the match, is just indispensable," said Stellini, speaking at a Monday news conference which Conte declined to attend due to his ban.

"Especially a tough match like this where it's going to be intense until the final whistle. It's a change that's difficult but we have to prepare ourselves altogether before the match. It's a totally different world because normally the days before the game, Antonio will do all his preparation himself, alone.

08.00 BST: Chelsea are considering a move to sign Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, says The Daily Express.

The Blues have struggled since Reece James injured his knee against AC Milan and the 22-year-old faces a battle to be fit for England's World Cup campaign.

Semedo, who signed from Barcelona for around €30m in 2020, is a versatile defender who could cover across the backline.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- AS Roma have joined Juventus in the race to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, according to Calciomercato. The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, and Juventus were often among the clubs reportedly interested in him.

Depay is currently out injured, although he was facing a disappointing season at club level before being forced onto the sidelines as he struggled for game time with just 131 minutes played across three matches. While he managed to score in a 3-0 LaLiga win over Elche, Depay's tough spell with the Blaugrana has resulted in widespread reports that the club is willing to let him leave. This comes despite the former PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Lyon forward having only joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

- Borussia Dortmund want to sign Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini when his contract expires in the summer, as reported by Sky Sports Germany. This comes with Raphael Guerreiro's future still uncertain as his contract ends in 2023, while Nico Schulz also reportedly has no future with the club despite his contract lasting an extra year.

- Bayer Leverkusen have made Internazionale wing-back Robin Gosens their priority in the January transfer window, according to Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the club is unsatisfied with Mitchel Bakker. Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and Gladbach are also interested in Gosens, with more talks set to follow as the German considers leaving Inter.

- Inter Miami are finalising a deal to complete the permanent signing of forward Leonardo Campana from Wolverhampton Wanderers, reports Tom Bogert, who adds that the deal will be worth somewhere in the region of $2.7m. Having scored 11 goals and added a further two assists this year while on on loan from Wolves, Campana is likely to be signed as a Young Designated Player.

- In the coming weeks, Inter Milan will meet with Stefan de Vrij's representatives in an effort to reach an agreement for the Dutchman to renew his contract, reports Calciomercato, with the centre-back's current deal expiring in the summer of 2023. Inter have hinted that they want to offer the 30-year-old a contract that will last until 2025, keeping him on his current wages totalling €4m-per-year. De Vrij will ultimately make the decision whether to stay or see where he could go as a free agent.

- Tom Bogert has reported that Sebastian Lletget has agreed to a new long-term contract with FC Dallas. He adds that Jesus Ferreira, Alan Velasco, Paul Arriola and Maarten Paes are also among those who also have their futures with the club sorted.