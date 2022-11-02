The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal, Chelsea tracking Zaha

Arsenal and Chelsea have been boosted by the news that Wilfried Zaha appears unwilling to commit his future to Crystal Palace.

That's according to the Sun, who believe the 29-year-old is waiting to see where the Eagles finish in the Premier League at the end of the season before making a final decision on any new deal.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and is therefore free to speak to foreign clubs in January. Not surprisingly, Palace are keen to extend his contract so as to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer. However, Arsenal and Chelsea are both linked to the former Manchester United winger, and both are hoping they can convince him to cross London instead.

Palace have offered Zaha a new deal, but he is yet to put pen to paper. He is currently earning £130k a week, and any deal would not only offer him improved terms, but would likely see him stay at Selhurst Park for the rest of his career.

Zaha is aware of the interest from other clubs, and may feel he has unfinished business when it comes to proving his worth at the highest level.

With Wilfried Zaha putting contract talks on hold, rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Crystal Palace star. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

- Arsenal are interested in signing Orlando City winger Facundo Torres, according to the Mirror. The Gunners are top of the Premier League, but their squad fragility was highlighted at the weekend when Bukayo Saka limped off in the 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Torres has impressed in Major League Soccer ever since arriving from Penarol at the start of the year. The 22-year-old Uruguayan has scored 13 times and added 10 assists in all competitions, helping Orlando City win the U.S. Open Cup.

- Benjamin Pavard is emerging as a potential option for Barcelona at right-back, according to Sport. The Bayern Munich star has so far decided against extending his contract with the Bundesliga champions, which runs out in 2024, and is preferring instead to consider his options. Despite signing Hector Bellerin in the summer, Barca are still on the lookout for who a regular starter in the right-back position, and Pavard would certainly fit the bill. The 26-year-old is a World Cup winner with France and perennial trophy winner at Bayern, and so he has the right pedigree to succeed at Camp Nou. The stumbling block, however, could be the fee Bayern ask for from any would-be suitors.

- Man United have been linked with Norwich City star Max Aarons many times before, but the Sun are once again suggesting that the Red Devils are making a move for him, this time in the January transfer window. Erik Ten Haag has made no secret of his desire to add another right-back to the squad to add competition for Diogo Dalot, and United are one of eight clubs currently scouting the 22-year-old. Aarons has made 19 appearances for the Canaries this season, as they currently sit in fifth place in the Championship. Norwich rejected a loan bid by Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

- Armando Broja is being courted by a number of clubs in Italy, including AC Milan, but Calciomercato believes he is close to committing his long-term future to Chelsea. Speaking in a press conference on Monday he explained that he has no desire to leave Stamford Bridge, and instead suggested he would relish a long-term contract to keep him in west London.

"A new and long contractual agreement at Chelsea is a huge opportunity for me and my family," said the Albania international. "This is the club where I was born. I want to keep trying to improve myself both as a person and as a player."

- Rani Khedira, brother of Germany legend Sami, is leaning towards an extended stay at Union Berlin amid interest from Barcelona, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg. The journalist believes that while Barca aren't pushing the player for a move, the Spaniards are one of many clubs interested in making a bid for the 28-year-old. However, the bad news for his would-be suitors is that he seems to favour a stay at Berlin, with preliminary talks having already taken place.