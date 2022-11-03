Jude Bellingham continues to impress at Dortmund and is primed to join another big European side. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd prioritise Dortmund's Bellingham

Manchester United are set to make Jude Bellingham their primary target for next summer, according to The Mirror.

Erik ten Hag is keen to land the 19-year-old midfielder, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly demanding upwards of £130 million for his transfer.

It is reported that they will join the race for his signature with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Real Madrid, but the Red Devils are aware that they must secure a Champions League place if they are to be able to persuade him to make the switch to Old Trafford over other suitors.

After United failed to secure a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, it looks as though Bellingham has been escalated to the top of the shortlist.

The England international has contributed to 11 goals in 18 appearances for Edin Terzic's side this season.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dismissed reports linking him to Barcelona, praising the work Xavi has done in "lifting" the Catalan club as manager.

Arteta has guided Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table this season, which has reportedly led to Barca monitoring their former youth player as a potential long-term replacement for Xavi.

Xavi's side were knocked out of the Champions League group stages for a second year running this season, but Arteta insisted Barcelona were on a "really good path" despite that disappointment.

"What I can say is that I'm extremely happy and proud to be where I am," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's Europa League meeting with FC Zurich.

"Barcelona now are on a really good path. I think they have a phenomenal coach who is an absolute legend at the club and has lifted the whole place.

"You have to be very respectful of that."

Arteta started his playing career at Barcelona's academy but never made a senior appearance for them.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Barcelona and AC Milan are leading the race for Jorginho, reports Sport. The 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and that will allow clubs from outside of the Premier League to discuss a pre-contract agreement with him. It is understood that he would favour a move to LaLiga.

- Eden Hazard could leave Real Madrid in January, according to Mundo Deportivo. Despite being contracted at the LaLiga club until the summer of 2024, just one start in the league this season has left the 31-year-old winger unsure of his future in Spain's capital. Juventus have been linked with the Belgium international.

- Juventus are discussing a loan move for Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola, writes Calciomercato. It is reported that Carlo Ancelotti's side are willing to allow the 26-year-old right-back to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on loan for free in the January transfer window, having made no appearances this season. Odriozola enjoyed a successful spell in Serie A with Fiorentina last season.

- FC Salzburg's Noah Okafor is attracting interest from Arsenal, understands Ekrem Konur. The Gunners are believed to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old forward in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Mikel Arteta's side joining AC Milan and Leeds United in the race for his signature. Okafor has scored nine goals in 18 appearances across all competitions this season for the Austrian side.

- AC Milan are planning to open talks over a new contract with Olivier Giroud, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 36-year-old forward registered two goals and two assists in the Rossoneri's Champions League 4-0 win over Salzburg on Wednesday. With his current terms set to expire next summer, it looks as though the Serie A side are keen to keep him at the San Siro.