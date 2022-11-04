Craig Burley slams Atletico Madrid's 'archaic' brand of football after they crashed out of the Champions League and also missed out on a Europa League spot. (1:25)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Joao Felix to Man United amid Atletico revamp?

Atletico Madrid want to transfer up to four players -- including Joao Felix -- during the January transfer window, but will also aim to sign January replacements, according to Cadena SER.

The report states that Manchester United remain interested in Felix but will no longer offer the reported €130 million proposal made this summer to sign the Portugal international

Felix, 22, is said to be at an impasse with Atleti manager Diego Simeone, who saw his side condemned to last place in their Champions League group following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Porto. The defeat ensured that Los Colchoneros will also miss out on the Europa League.

Along with Felix, Atleti president Enrique Cerezo wants to offload an additional star on big wages -- either Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco or Rodrigo De Paul.

Despite their unexpected European exit, Simeone's side are interested in shoring up the squad in the next window with an additional defender, midfielder and a right winger -- so long as they can free up funds from any of those aforementioned players.

LIVE BLOG

08.35 GMT: LaLiga president Javier Tebas has no doubt in his mind that Gerard Pique can one day become a great president of FC Barcelona.

Pique, 35, surprisingly announced he is retiring from football later this month.

Asked if he believes the veteran defender will one day preside over Barcelona, Tebas said: "I have no doubt. He has three conditions to become Barcelona [president]. He has been at the club for 25 years. He knows the world of football as a player, and he knows the industry of football and sports as a businessman.

"He knows they are very different facets. He's had experience of decision making as a businessman, with his success and failures, and he can become a great president of FC Barcelona. I believe he can. I believe he has the capacity to do so. He is very young, and he has many years to become Barcelona president. He knows you need to have experience to take on the role of president of one of the biggest clubs, if not among the top two clubs in the world."

08.00 GMT: Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa has extended his contract with FC Porto until June 2027, the club announced.

A reported target of Manchester United and Barcelona, the 23 year old has put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension.

The new deal will see Costa's release clause rise from €60m to €75m.

He joined Porto in 2011, made his debut with the first team in the 2019-20 campaign and has 85 appearances across all competitions for Porto.

"This is my home," he said. "I want to help FC Porto have as many titles as possible. It's a huge honour to renew a contract with the club of my heart."

play 1:36 Will Gerard Pique go down as one of history's best? Janusz Michallik gushes with praise for Gerard Pique, who will retire when La Liga breaks for the World Cup.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona boss Xavi is considering Martin Zubimendi as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to Sport. With Jorginho seemingly wanting to stay at Chelsea, Barca are considering other midfield options and the Real Sociedad man is who Xavi thinks most closely resembles Busquets. Zubimendi, 23, has a €60m release clause and has just signed a new contract, which could be a stumbling block given Barca's ongoing financial difficulties.

- AS Roma are considering moving back in for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Calciomercato. The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the season, and as such he is free to talk to clubs from other countries in January. With Europa League knockout rounds secured and in the chase for a top-four spot in Serie A, the Giallorossi are looking to strengthen for the second half of the season. Manager Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the 24-year-old Aouar, with talks to commence during the World Cup break.

- AC Milan are set to celebrate qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League by strengthening the side in January, with Hakim Ziyech on their radar. That's according to Calciomercato, who believe the 29-year-old winger is keen to leave Chelsea amid struggles for playing time under Graham Potter. Along with the Rossoneri, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in landing the Morocco star.

- Juventus and Internazionale are set to compete for the signature Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo in January, according to Calciomercato. The two Italian giants are readying themselves for a battle with the clubs aiming to tempt the 27-year-old away from the Estádio da Luz. Arsenal were offered the chance to sign the Spanish left-back in the summer, but instead moved for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

- Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC are eyeing Argentine midfielder Martin Ojeda, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for Godoy Cruz in Argentina's top division this season. Orlando could be searching for a new playmaker, with Facundo Torres reportedly being scouted by European clubs including Arsenal.