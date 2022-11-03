Transfer Talk: Joao Felix to Manchester United amid Atletico Madrid overhaul?

Craig Burley slams Atletico Madrid's 'archaic' brand of football after they crashed out of the Champions League and also missed out on a Europa League spot. (1:25)

TOP STORY: Felix to Man Utd amid Atletico revamp?

Atletico Madrid want to transfer up to four players -- including Joao Felix -- during the winter transfer window, but will also aim to sign January replacements, according to Cadena SER.

The report states that Manchester United remain interested in Felix but will no longer offer the reported €125 millon proposal made this summer for the Portugal star's transfer.

Felix, 22, is said to be at an impasse with Atleti manager Diego Simeone, who saw his side condemned to last place of their Champions League group following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to FC Porto. The defeat to Felix's former club ensured that Los Colchoneros will also miss out on the Europa League.

Along with Felix, Atleti president Enrique Cerezo wants to offload an additional big-wage star -- either Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco or Rodrigo de Paul.

Despite their unexpected European ouster, Simeone's side are interested in shoring up the squad this winter with an additional defender, midfielder and a right winger -- so long as they can free up funds from any of those aforementioned players.

Joao Felix could be once again linked with an exit from Atletico Madrid. Diogo Cardoso/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona boss Xavi is considering Martin Zubimendi as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets, according to Sport. With Jorginho seemingly wanting to stay at Chelsea, Barca are considering other midfield options and the Real Sociedad man is who Xavi thinks most closely resembles Busquets. Zubimendi, 23, has a €60m release clause, which could be a stumbling block given Barca's ongoing financial difficulties.

- AS Roma are considering moving back in for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Calciomercato. The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the current season in June, and as such he is free to talk to clubs from other countries in January. With Europa League knockout rounds secured and in the chase for a top-four spot in Serie A, the Giallorossi side look to strengthen for the second half of the season. Jose Mourinho is an admirer of the 24-year-old Aouar, with talks to commence during the World Cup break.

- AC Milan could celebrate qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League by strengthening the side in January, with Hakim Ziyech on their radar. That's according to Calciomercato, who believe the 29-year-old winger is keen to leave Chelsea amid struggles for playing time under Graham Potter. Along with the Rossoneri, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in landing the Morocco star.

- Juventus and Internazionale are set to compete for the signature Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo in January, according to Calciomercato. The two Italian giants are readying themselves for a battle to jump to the top of the queue of clubs aiming to tempt the 27-year-old away from the Stadium of Light. Arsenal were offered the chance to sign the Spanish left-back in the summer, but instead moved for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

- Major League Soccer side Orlando City SC are eyeing Argentine midfielder Martin Ojeda, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for Godoy Cruz in Argentina's top division this season. Orlando could be searching for a new playmaker with Facundo Torres reportedly being scouted by European clubs, including Arsenal.