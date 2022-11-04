The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona aim for January signing of Man City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are set to return to their pursuit of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, according to Sport.

The LaLiga side were linked with the 28-year-old throughout the summer, and they are reportedly now confident that they have the resources to get a deal over the line. The Blaugrana are looking to make a number of signings in January, and it is reported that manager Xavi Hernandez sees Silva as an important part of his long-term project at the Camp Nou.

The Portugal international has remained an integral part of Pep Guardiola's squad this season, with 19 appearances across all competitions for Man City. That could create difficulty in the negotiations as Barcelona try to persuade the Citizens to part ways with a key player in the middle of a Premier League title race.

But following the retirement of Gerard Pique, the Catalan club now believe they have the resources to get a deal over the line when the winter transfer market opens, while also looking to address options at centre-back and on the right-wing.

Bernardo Silva was linked repeatedly to Barcelona over the summer, but he stayed put with Man City. Will January be different? Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are preparing to terminate Denis Zakaria's loan deal in January, understands Calciomercato. Despite impressing in his performance against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night, it is reported that the Blues are still finding it difficult to find space for him as a regular start in Graham Potter's side, and have no intentions of activating the permanent option clause worth €28m.

- AC Milan are keeping close tabs on Jakub Kiwior, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serie A champions have been watching the 22-year-old Spezia centre-back closely in recent weeks, and the Rossoneri could be preparing a move for his signature in January. The Poland international has made 12 appearances in Serie A this season.

- Arsenal and Aston Villa are interested in Villarreal star Alex Baena, writes Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old winger has been a standout player for the Yellow Submarine this season, and it looks as though that has caught the attention of sides in the Premier League. He has scored four goals in 11 total appearances.

- New York City FC are looking to keep hold of Santiago Rodriguez, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The 22-year-old Uruguay international attacking midfielder was a key player for the Pigeons during the regular season, having contributed to 18 goals in 35 matches. It is understood that they are assessing the possibility of acquiring him on a new loan deal ahead of next season.

- Fiorentina midfielder Szymon Zurkowski is attracting interest from Bologna and Torino, understands Tuttosport. It is reported that the 25-year-old midfielder does not want to renew his contract in Florence, and that could force the Viola to part ways with him in January to avoid losing him as a free agent in the summer. He is yet to make a start in the Serie A in the 2022-23 campaign.