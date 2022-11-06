The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Ten Hag has replacements ready for Ronaldo's imminent Man United exit

Manchester United have identified two potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, reports the Telegraph.

The first is Benjamin Sesko from RB Salzburg. With 37-year-old Ronaldo desiring a move in January with just eight months remaining on his contract, Man United manager Erik ten Hag is prioritising the signing of a long-term striker, and Sesko, the 19-year-old Slovenia international, reportedly leads the list of potential replacements.

The Red Devils have reportedly been monitoring Sesko since he broke into Salzburg's first team last season. He scored 11 goals and registered seven assists across 37 matches for the Austrian club after spending two seasons on loan with their reserve team Liefering.

However, the Premier League side may encounter difficulties in reaching a deal with the striker, likened to Erling Haaland, as he has a pre-contract agreement with Red Bull group sister club RB Leipzig for a move in the summer of 2023. It would reportedly take a significant offer to sign the teenager, whose signature is reportedly valued upwards of £40m.

Another player being considered is Dusan Vlahovic, the 22-year-old striker for Juventus, which are currently struggling in eighth place in Serie A and already knocked out of the Champions League.

It is also reported that Ten Hag will look for a right-back in the upcoming transfer windows, with speculation over the future of first-choice Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still yet to start a game this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration with his limited playing time under Erik ten Hag has been obvious, and it appears the striker's exit from Manchester United is imminent. Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have made a transfer request for Vitoria Guimaraes's Ibrahima Bamba, reports the Mirror. Mikel Arteta's side has asked to be kept informed on the development and availability of the 20-year-old defensive midfielder, valued at around £26.5million. It is understood that the Gunners see Bamba as a transfer target for the future. Still, with several admirers, including Atalanta and Villarreal, the Portuguese side may be tempted to make a deal with one of his other suitors in January.

- Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are battling for Endrick Felipe, the €60m teenager from Palmeiras, according to Fabrizio Romano. The three clubs reportedly lead interest for the sought-after 16-year-old forward, who has a release clause of €60m. It is reported that the Alviverde will receive an opening bid for the Brazil U-17 international immanently, but he will not complete a move away until 2024, when he turns 18.

- Barcelona are readying a move for Alberto Moleiro in January, ahead of interest from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, according to AS. After failing to secure a deal for the 19-year-old midfielder last summer due to their financial problems, the Catalan side will reportedly reinstate their interest in the Las Palmas teenager in the winter transfer window, with the intention to loan him back until the end of the season. The Blaugrana are reportedly looking to agree a deal fast, as Moleiro's €30m release clause will double if the Segunda División side are promoted back to LaLiga this season, and they currently sit in third.

- Juventus are racing to renew the contract of Samuel Iling-Junior to fend off Premier League interest, reports Tuttosport. The 19-year-old winger has caught the eye of a growing number of top European clubs after registering two assists in his last two appearances as a substitute for Max Allegri's side, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, Brighton and Tottenham reportedly eye a return to the Premier League for the ex-Chelsea academy star, with Red Bull Leipzig leading interest from the Bundesliga. The Bianconeri have accordingly entered negotiations to secure the long-term future of the in-demand forward, and they are reportedly confident that the England U19 international wants to remain in Turin.

- Arsenal want Youri Tielemans in January, as per Rudy Galetti. It is reported that Mikel Arteta is interested in the 25-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract with Leicester City this summer. The Gunners are reportedly looking to add to their squad in January to continue their title challenge, and they could reach an agreement with the Foxes for the Belgium international, understood to be valued at £40m, as they look to avoid him leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season.