The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dortmund's Moukoko to Barcelona?

Barcelona see Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko as the eventual replacement for Robert Lewandowski but face competition to sign him, as has been reported by Diario Sport.

Barcelona have already made efforts to put themselves in a position to sign Moukoko, but the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool are also hoping that they will be able to bring in the 17-year-old.

Lewandowski only signed for the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich in the summer, but they are already thinking about what they will do when the 34-year-old's contract ends in 2026.

Moukoko has captured the attention of scouts having impressed for Dortmund with his six goals and four assists in 12 Bundesliga appearances this term.

This is the striker's second season as a professional, but he is already used to filling big shoes, as Erling Haaland's summer departure to Manchester City has played a part in him getting more minutes this season.

Aside from his impressive performances on the pitch, a factor that will have various big-name clubs looking at Moukoko is that his contract is set to end in 2023.

The race to sign him is set to heat up in spring, and having signed their present goal scorer this summer in Lewandowski, Barcelona are hoping they will have their future one sorted next year.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

PAPER GOSSIP

- There have been complications in AC Milan's negotiations with Rafael Leao regarding a possible contract renewal, reports Sky Sports Italia, with the winger's current deal ending in 2024. The first issue faced is Leao's change of agent, while there is also €19m owed to Sporting CP, which has factored into the Portugal international demanding wages of €9m to €10m per year -- a sum that Milan have never given any player.

- Arsenal scouts watched Ibrahima Bamba during Vitoria's 3-0 defeat against Sporting, according to Ekrem Konur. The 20-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move to Italy, played the full 90 minutes and picked up a yellow card.

- Napoli are showing an interest in signing Empoli left-back Tommaso Baldanzi and Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, according to Calciomercato. Baldanzi's goal and performance against Sassuolo on Saturday has helped convince Napoli of his talent, while Samardzic is someone they are interested in. A valuation of over €20m for Samardzic's transfer, however, could prove to be an obstacle to any potential move.

- Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has told Sky Sports Deutschland that Alexander Nubel won't return to the club in 2023. Nubel is on loan at AS Monaco but with keepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich entrenched at Bayern, Nubel's future is unclear. Regarding Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Salihamidzic said they will meet with his agent over a potential extension on his contract, which ends this summer.

- Robin Gosens could leave Internazionale to join Bayer Leverkusen in January, according to Calciomercato. The Germany international has been struggling for meaningful minutes with Inter and could move to the Bundesliga, as Leverkusen are set to move for him again after attempting to do so in the summer.