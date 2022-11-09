Transfer Talk: Chelsea join race with Real Madrid and PSG for 16-year-old prodigy Endrick

Gab & Juls explain what we can expect to see from Neymar and Brazil at the 2022 World Cup. (0:57)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG race for Brazilian teenager Endrick's signature

Chelsea are preparing to beat Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of Palmeiras wunderkind Endrick, reports the Evening Standard.

The Blues are said to have held several meetings with the 16-year-old striker, who made his senior debut last month after reportedly scoring 165 goals in 169 games for the Brazilian club's youth teams.

While the LaLiga side in Madrid believe that they are leading the race for the teenager, Chelsea are hoping that they can entice a move to Stamford Bridge, with PSG also reportedly interested in the youngest scorer in Brazilian first division history.

It is reported that Endrick's father Douglas will be a key figure in deciding a move to one of Europe's top clubs, but due to international rules, any deal would be in 2024, after he turns 18.

Brazilian teenager Endrick has top clubs jostling for his signature, and Chelsea have reportedly joined the race. Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus are readying to beat Barcelona for Chelsea's Jorginho, according to Sport. The 30-year-old midfielder is yet to sign a new deal with Chelsea, as the Blues are reportedly unwilling to meet his request for €13.6m a year. The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to meet his financial demands and are preparing to close an agreement in January. Barcelona are also interested in the Italy international as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, however, Martin Zubimendi remains the LaLiga side's first choice.

- PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City are readying a move for Rafael Leão next summer, as per Rudy Galetti. The European sides have all reportedly been following the 23-year-old winger for a considerable period, and they will approach AC Milan at the end of the season. The Portugal international has scored five goals and registered four assists in 13 matches in Serie A this season.

- Barcelona are considering a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, reports Sport. The 29-year-old winger is set to leave Selhurst Park on a free transfer this summer, and the LaLiga leaders see him as an ideal replacement for Memphis Depay, who is also out of contract at the end of the season. It is reported that the Catalan side have been long-term admirers of the Ivory Coast international, who has six goals and two assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season. Now that he is a free agent, they are prepared to make an approach to the Eagles.

- Napoli are monitoring Empoli's Tommaso Baldanzi, according to Ekrem Konur. The Azzurri sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old midfielder at the Carlo Castellani Stadium on Saturday, where the Italy U-19 international scored his second goal in six Serie A appearances in a 1-0 win against Sassuolo.

- Atalanta's Jeremie Boga may revisit a loan move to Leicester City in January, reports Calciomercato. The 25-year-old winger was close to joining the Foxes on deadline day last summer, but he decided to stay in Italy. The Ivory Coast international moved permanently from Sassuolo in January but spent the rest of the season on loan with the Neroverdi. However, the ex-Chelsea academy player has made just four Serie A appearances this season, all of them coming off the bench, so he will reportedly decide on his future with Gian Piero Gasperini's side within the next two months.