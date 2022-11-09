Transfer Talk: Man United and Liverpool chase Dortmund's Moukoko

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United and Liverpool square off for 17-year-old Moukoko

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out to secure the signature of striker Youssoufa Moukoko, according to Sport Bild.

Moukoko has emerged as one of Europe's most exciting talents this season, with the 17-year-old becoming a mainstay for Borussia Dortmund. His impressive form has seen him notch six goals in the Bundesliga so far this season, which has attracted the attention of Man United and Liverpool.

The striker sees his current deal at Dortmund expire in 2023, and Bild reports £26m could be enough to see Moukoko swap the German league for England. Dortmund have offered Moukoko a new contract, but reportedly have not heard back from the striker and his agent, which could see the Bundesliga club try and cut their losses whilst they can.

Man United, in particular, have been linked with an array of strikers as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and Moukoko may represent a long-term replacement.

Liverpool are likely to be more active in the upcoming transfer window themselves, having fallen behind to domestic rivals, and signing the highly sought-after striker would send out a message of intent to the rest of the Premier League and Europe.

Moukoko has not just been in sparkling form for his club, with the Dortmund academy graduate also impressing for Germany's Under-21's, leading to calls for him to be included in the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Manchester United and Liverpool see 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko as a long-term striker solution. Will he leave Dortmund? Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich will not let Eric Choupo-Moting leave for Manchester United this winter, according to journalist Christian Falk. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to the Red Devils, following the World Cup, however, it would seem that Bayern are reluctant to let the forward leave, for now at least. Choupo-Moting has been in impressive form for the Bavaria club, netting 10 goals in all competitions, and has been earmarked as a potential Ronaldo replacement, with the Portuguese star no doubt coming to the end of his time at Old Trafford.

- Chelsea have set their sights on Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez to strengthen their backline, according to Rudy Galetti. Graham Potter's side have struggled this season, and despite not firing up top, the Blues are eager for defensive reinforcements. The report states that due to Atletico Madrid's financial issues, the Spanish outfit could be forced to let the 27-year-old depart this January. Jimenez has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge previously, but with Potter looking to bring in players who suit his system, a move may finally materialise.

- West Ham are interested in Everton defender Michael Keane, according to Football Insider. There was interest from the London club in the defender during the summer, but a move never materialised, however, the report states that £10m could be enough to see the Toffees part with the experienced centre-back. With Craig Dawson's future at the Hammers unclear, the acquisition of Keane would help fill the hole left -- if the 32-year-old does leave West Ham.

- PSG are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as a free agent in the summer, as per Christian Falk. While it was reported previously that the Frenchman would like to remain at Stamford Bridge, it looks unlikely that he is part of Potter's long-term plans. Instead, it looks set that Kante is free to leave once his contract expires. PSG have long been admirers of the midfielder, and as reported, are eager on signing the 31-year-old upon the expiry of his current deal in the summer.

- Alejandro Garnacho is very close to a contract extension at Manchester United, as per Florian Plettenberg. The 18-year-old has impressed so far this season for the Red Devils, with two goals and one assist, but his current deal expires in 2023. However, United are seemingly key to tie the Spanish-born winger down to a longer deal at Old Trafford, to ensure they do not lose the exciting talent in the near future.