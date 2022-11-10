Transfer Talk: Barcelona scout Villarreal defenders Juan Foyth, Jorge Cuenca

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona scout Villarreal duo

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Villarreal duo Jorge Cuenca and Juan Foyth, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff attended Villarreal's 1-0 win at Espanyol on Wednesday, reportedly scouting the two defenders.

Cuenca, a Barcelona academy product, signed with Villarreal in 2020 for a transfer fee of €2.5 million, plus a further €4m in potential add-ons. The Blaugrana also included a option to sign him back, as well as a clause for 20% of any future transfer fee should he go elsewhere.

Foyth has previously been on Barcelona's radar as they tried to sign him last summer. Barca initially came in with an offer in the region of €20m, but any potential move was scuppered when the Argentine suffered an injury in August. Wednesday's win at Espanyol was the former Tottenham Hotspur man's first game since returning from injury.

Cuenca played the full 90 minutes to help El Submarino Amarillo earn a clean sheet, while Foyth came on in the 77th minute.

Juan Foyth was previously linked with a move from Villarreal to Barcelona. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has publicly opened the door to a possible departure, telling L'Equipe: "Why not discover a new country?" The France international has long been linked with a move away from Bavaria and currently has 18 months left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions. Chelsea were among the various clubs interested in him during the summer transfer window.

- Lazio want to extend Luka Romero's contract, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 17-year-old's current deal ends in June 2023. The winger scored his first Serie A goal to lead Lazio to a 1-0 victory over Monza tonight, with Maurizio Sarri's side now sitting second in the table.

- Aston Villa are aiming to sign "an A-list forward" in January, according to Football Insider, who add that Unai Emery has given the green light to recruit somebody who can show versatility and play across the frontline. While no particular incoming player is mentioned, it is indicated that the new manager wants an upgrade on the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey.

-- Major League Soccer side D.C. United have officially acquired 29-year-old defender Derrick Williams from the LA Galaxy. Williams joins DCU in exchange for $180,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money, with the club focusing on strengthening their backline during the off-season. The Galaxy are among a handful of MLS clubs who could go for New York Red Bulls and United States defender Aaron Long, according to MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert.

- West Ham United and Crystal Palace are among the clubs hoping to sign 18-year-old Middlesbrough midfielder Pharrell Willis, according to TEAMtalk. Middlesbrough are hoping that the teenager, who is highly rated by Michael Carrick, will sign a new long-term contract while Queens Park Rangers are also showing an interest in him.