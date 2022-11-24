The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Saudi club Al Hilal see chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to receive his first offer since being released by Manchester United, with Al Hilal preparing to make a move for the 37-year-old forward, according to Sky Sports.

The Saudi Professional League side previously made a proposal for his signature during the summer transfer market, but the Red Devils turned down their approach, while it is also understood that he wasn't interested in making the switch there.

Now a free agent, clubs can make contract offers for his services without the need to agree a transfer fee -- but while that will make it easier for some sides to enter negotiations, reports have suggested that Ronaldo would prefer a move to a side who can offer him Champions League football.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle have all made it clear that they are not interested in Ronaldo, however.

It is reported that Al Hilal will look to move on striker Odion Ighalo in January if they are able to acquire Ronaldo, who became the first player to score in five men's World Cups on Thursday after scoring a penalty in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Qatar competing in the World Cup with Portugal, but the work continues behind the scenes to find a new club for the ex-Manchester United man. Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are looking to sign Romelu Lukaku to a new one-year loan deal, understands Sky Italy. It is reported that the Serie A side will make an attempt to sign him on a permanent deal after one more season at the club, with hopes that they can persuade Chelsea to lower their previous demands to move him on from Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old striker has scored once in four Serie A appearances this season.

- Alejandro Gomez looks to be one of the first players that Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli wants to move on in January, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to produce the level of form that he displayed for Atalanta, and he could now be set to return to the Serie A, with Hellas Verona reported to be interested in his signature.

- The race for Palmeiras forward Endrick is continuing, with Chelsea and Real Madrid set to join the race for his signature, writes Fabrizio Romano. Paris Saint-Germain have been linked strongly with the 16-year-old Brazil youth international, but it is reported that a decision is yet to be made on his future.

- Juventus have received a boost in their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reveals Calciomercato. It is understood that the 27-year-old midfielder has no intentions to renew his contract with Lazio, as he nears the final 18 months of his deal at the Stadio Olimpico. The Bianconeri are believed to value him at around €60 million, and are prepared to offer him a deal worth €6 million-per-season. Milinkovic-Savic started for Serbia on Thursday night as his side lost 2-0 to Brazil at the World Cup.

- Charlotte FC have made an offer worth $6.5 million to sign Enzo Copetti, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The MLS club have recently been monitoring the 26-year-old forward, though it is understood that Argentina Primera Division side Racing Santander would like the proposal to be improved if they are to agree to part ways with him. He has contributed to 15 goals in 25 league matches this season.