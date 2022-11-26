Luis Miguel Echegaray reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the first man to score in five World Cups. (1:21)

TOP STORY: Man Utd fall behind for Bellingham

Manchester United have fallen back in the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, according to Sky Sports Germany.

It is reported that the Red Devils have little chance of acquiring the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is continuing to be linked with a move away from Signal Iduna Park.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are understood to be the three clubs at the front of the queue for his signature, with Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp having identifield Bellingham as his top priority as a marquee midfield signing.

While BVB are looking for up to €150 million to part ways with him, the latest indicates that clubs will look to try to negotiate a lower fee with the Bundesliga side, amid awareness of the need to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Bellingham started for England in the 0-0 draw against the United States at the World Cup on Friday.

- Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants to sign Sergio Busquets to a new deal, reports Sport. The 34-year-old's current contract is set to expire next summer, and that has seen him linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer, although his recent form could keep him at the Camp Nou. Busquets has remained a key player for Barcelona in the current campaign, featuring in 18 matches across all competitions.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are keen on acquiring Senegal forward Boulaye Dia, according to CBS. Leeds United, Everton, West Ham United, and Leicester City are all reported to be keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who scored in Senegal's 3-1 win over Qatar on Friday. Dia is on loan at Salernitana from Villarreal, where he has scored six goals in 14 appearances.

- Lazio are monitoring the situation of FC Porto and Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi, reveals Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old has been a standout performer at the World Cup so far, having contributed to three goals in two games, and it looks as though that has seen interest in his signature re-surface from across Europe.

- Real Madrid will only make a move for a centre-back if Nacho Fernandez decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Sport. The 32-year-old defender will enter the final six months of his contract in January, and he is yet to agree new terms after the signing of Antonio Rudiger in the summer saw his minutes decreased. He has made just one start in LaLiga this season.

- Adama Traore is attracting interest from Napoli, understands Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A club are assessing potential options to make moves for in the winter transfer window, and they are keen on the 26-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, who will be available on a pre-contract agreement if he does not sign new terms at Molineux by January.