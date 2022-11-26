The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United pull back on Leao as needs change amid Ronaldo exit

Manchester United have cooled their interest in winger Rafael Leao as they look for a new striker instead, as per Florian Plettenberg.

The winger has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, however it is now believed that Erik ten Hag & Co. have turned their attention to recruiting a striker in January after terminating the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, United can only call upon Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their two main strikers, showcasing the lack of depth the Red Devils have up front.

Martial has suffered with injury problems and general inconsistent performances in the last few years, and whilst Rashford has shown signs he can lead the line for ten Hag, reinforcements are needed going forward if the Premier League giants are to cement a top-four spot.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule | Squads

- FIFA panel: Controversial Ronaldo penalty a stroke of "genius"

With an increased focus on strikers, interest in Leao looks to have declined, as United can currently boast Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho as their wide options.

An array of forwards have been linked with a move to Manchester United since Ronaldo's departure, with Memphis Depay believed to be one option that United are considering currently.

Depay left United in 2017, after two years with the club, and has since found form at Lyon and now Barcelona. Cody Gakpo is another name linked with a move, with the PSV forward enduring a purple patch this season, that has seen him net 13 times so far this season.

Rafael Leao is in Qatar with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo representing Portugal. But it could be Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United that will prevent Leao from joining the Premier League side. Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool have made Jude Bellingham a priority in the transfer window, but Borussia Dortmund are not willing to negotiate yet, according to Fabrizio Romano. Whilst Liverpool reportedly see the 19-year-old as their main target, Dortmund will only be willing to negotiate on price in 2023, following the conclusion of the World Cup. Interest remains from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea, however, it is unlikely anything will be decided in the immediate future.

- Sevilla are open to letting Suso depart in January, according to Ekrem Konur. The 29-year-old has struggled for consistent game-time this season, with the majority of his minutes coming from the bench. The tweet states that there is interest from LaLiga and Serie A, which could spell the end of Suso's time at Sevilla as manager Jorge Sampaoli looks to offload fringe players this winter.

- Noah Okafor has asked his agent to explore AC Milan interest, according to Calciomercato. The report states that AC Milan are admirers of the Swiss international, who is eager to move on from Red Bull Salzberg. The Austrian club value Okafor at €35m, however Milan could be tempted by this price tag, after Okafor's impressive performances against the Italian outfit in the Champions League earlier this season.

- AC Milan are keen on a loan, with a view to buy, deal for Hakim Ziyech, according to La Gazetta dello Sport. Ziyech has struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge and could soon find himself out the door at Chelsea, in January. Milan are one club rumoured to have a strong interest in the Morocco international, and the Serie A side would be interested in signing the 29-year-old on loan, with a view to sign permanently -- similar to the deal that brought Fikayo Tomori to the San Siro.

- Aaron Wan-Bissaka is free to leave Manchester United on loan this winter, according to Florian Plettenberg. Wan-Bissaka has struggled for game-time under Eric ten Hag, playing just four minutes this season, and the tweet states that he has no future at the club under the current United manager. The right-back signed for the Red Devils in 2019 from Crystal Palace but has struggled for consistency since his move, which has resulted in the 24-year-old being available to leave on loan in January.