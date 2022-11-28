The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter track USMNT star Robinson

Inter Milan are ready to offer a €20 million transfer fee to land Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, says The Sun.

Robinson, 25, was set to join Inter's rivals AC Milan two years ago when he was at Wigan, but further medical tests were required by Italian authorities and the deal could not be completed before the deadline passed.

The United States international, who started his career at Everton and was born in England, has impressed at the 2022 World Cup and is now back on the radar of Italy's top sides.

Inter want competition for Federico Dimarco, while Manchester City and Wolves have also been linked with him in the past.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi has not agreed a deal to join Inter Miami despite reports suggesting he is close to doing so, sources have told ESPN. On Sunday, The Times reported that Inter Miami were confident they could sign the Argentina captain after the World Cup, but sources close to the 35-year-old have denied the idea there is an agreement in place.

Messi has previously said that he would like to play in Major League Soccer, but the forward has decided not to think about his future until the new year and has opted to focus on the World Cup.

Miami could prove an attractive destination for Messi given it is where he and his family regularly go on holiday, while they also own a house there, but sources added that discussions between the two parties are not at an advanced stage.

- Manchester United are closing in on a move for Netherlands star Cody Gakpo in January, according to Dutch outlet NOS. The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven star has scored nine goals and added 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances so far this season. United see Gakpo as the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted ways with United last week. Sources have told ESPN that AC Milan's Rafael Leao is also on United's shortlist, as is a potential loan for USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

- RB Leipzig left-back David Raum could join Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. Raum, 24, was linked with Juventus last year but instead made the switch to Leipzig from Hoffenheim. The report states that Raum's club could demand a transfer fee of €40m.

- Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is keeping tabs on Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi attended Sunday's World Cup match between Germany and Spain, where he saw Gundogan go up against Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi. Gundogan's contract at Manchester City ends in June 2023 and though he remains an important part of Pep Guardiola's side, playing 26 times so far this season, the 32-year-old has not committed his future beyond next June.

- Barcelona are proposing a new five-year deal and increased salary for left-back Alejandro Balde, according to Fabrizio Romano. The report adds that any new deal will also contain a release clause of up to €1 billion, in line with that of Gavi, Pedri, Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres. Balde had been linked with Manchester United in recent days after the 19-year-old defender revealed in an interview that they were the only other club he would consider playing for.