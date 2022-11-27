Argentinian stars Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández's goals against Mexico at the World Cup get recreated in Lego (0:17)

TOP STORY: Messi to Miami after the World Cup?

Lionel Messi is being linked once again with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF, with the Times of London reporting it could happen ahead of next season.

According to the report, Messi will announce the deal after the World Cup and will become the highest-paid player in MLS history when he makes the move on a free transfer when Paris Saint-Germain's campaign ends next summer. The Times also states that Miami is eyeing moves for Messi's former Barcelona teammates Cesc Fabregas and striker Luis Suarez.

The Times adds that the Argentina captain has already set up roots in the Miami area -- where he frequently holidays -- ahead of the move.

Messi would take a pay cut from his estimated weekly salary of €1.4 million at PSG to join Miami, which is co-owned by David Beckham. The highest paid MLS player is Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne with an annual base salary of $14 million.

However, Messi's camp has denied any pending deal to Miami, with representative Marcelo Mendez telling CNN that: "It's false, it's fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season."

Messi, 35, has so far scored twice for Argentina at the World Cup. The ex-Barcelona man has 23 goals in 53 appearances for PSG since joining in 2021.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are closing in on a move for Netherlands star Cody Gakpo in January, according to Dutch outlet NOS. The 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven star has scored nine goals and added 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances so far this season. United see Gakpo as the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted ways with United last week. Sources have told ESPN that AC Milan's Rafael Leao is also on United's shortlist, as is a potential loan for USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

- Internazionale are lining up a £20 million bid for the transfer of United States defender Antonee Robinson in January, according to the Sun. The Italian side are in the market for a new full-back to add competition alongside Federico Dimarco. Robinson, 25, nearly joined AC Milan two years ago before moving to Fulham.

- RB Leipzig left-back David Raum could join Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo. Raum, 24, was linked with Juventus last year but instead made the switch to Leipzig from Hoffenheim. The report states that Raum's transfer could demand a fee for €40m.

- Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is keeping tabs on Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi attended Sunday's World Cup match between Germany and Spain, where he saw Gundogan go up against current Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi. Gundogan's contract at Manchester City ends in June 2023 and though he remains an important part of Pep Guardiola's side, playing 26 times so far this season, the 32-year-old has not committed his future beyond next June.

- Barcelona are proposing a new five-year deal and increased salary for defender Alejandro Balde, according to Fabrizio Romano. The report adds that any new deal will also contain a release clause of up to €1 billion, in line with that of Gavi, Pedri, Jules Kounde and Ferran Torres. Balde had been linked with Manchester United in recent days after the 19-year-old defender revealed in an interview that they were the only other club he would consider playing for.