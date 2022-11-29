The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real look to Kane and Davies

Real Madrid are assessing a number of potential signings for after the World Cup, and are keeping tabs on Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies, according to Sport.

Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti looks to be continuing his search for a striker, with Tottenham Hotspur star Kane believed to fit the profile of the type of player who could be a future successor for Karim Benzema.

Spurs are reported to be looking for a fee in the region of €90 million to part ways with the England captain, an amount that the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are currently unprepared to offer. Should the 29-year-old make the switch to the Spain capital, there is belief that he would need to help push through the move by asking Spurs to lower their valuation.

The LaLiga champions are also keen to find a solution for the left flank, and Bayern Munich star Davies tops their shortlist. Davies, 22, scored in Canada's 4-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday, impressing in a role that sees him deployed further forward for the national team.

Previously linked with Real Madrid as a replacement for Marcelo at left-back, it looks as though he has now re-surfaced as a future option to make an impact on Ancelotti's forward line. Davies will enter the final two years of his deal at Bayern next summer, after signing a five-year extension in 2020.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule | Squads

England captain Harry Kane and Canada flyer Alphonso Davies have emerged as post-World Cup targets for Real Madrid. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images & Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are set to join the race for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, reveals Sky Sports Germany. The Old Trafford hierarchy are reported to be highly interested in the 21-year-old Ecuador international, but Liverpool are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

- Chelsea have reached a full agreement with RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, according to Fabrizio Romano. The move is now believed to be complete pending the signing of contracts, with the 25-year-old versatile forward set to sign a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge that will become official next summer. It is understood that the Premier League club agreed a fee with Leipzig on a figure worth in excess of his €60m release clause, to achieve more favourable terms in the structure of the deal.

- Enzo Fernandez has been on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe of late, but Benfica are only willing to offload him if his release clause is activated, reports the Mirror. The midfielder has been a standout star for Argentina at the World Cup so far, scoring in the 2-1 win over Mexico on Saturday, but it looks as though his club have been quick to issue a hands-off warning amid interest in his signature. Manchester United have recently been linked with the 21-year-old.

- Juventus and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Denmark international Andreas Skov Olsen, understands Ekrem Konur. The versatile Club Brugge attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for his national team recently, having contributed to eight goals in his last 10 appearances. Olsen, 22, played 65 minutes in Denmark's 0-0 draw with Tunisia. It is reported that while the Bianconeri are interested in him, he is currently not a priority signing.

- Konrad Laimer is close to joining Bayern Munich, reveals Sky Sports Germany. It is reported that the Bundesliga champions have reached a verbal agreement with the 25-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder, who looks set to join Julian Nagelsmann's side as a free agent in the summer of 2023. He will enter the final six months of his contract in January.