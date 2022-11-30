Kasey Keller reflects on Christian Pulisic's impact at the World Cup so far given his limited playing time for Chelsea this season. (1:49)

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: With Bellingham looking destined for Premier League, Real Madrid shift focus to Fernandez

With the competition to sign Jude Bellingham becoming increasingly tough, Real Madrid are turning their attention to Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez, reports Marca.

Bellingham, 19-year-old midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, is considered a priority for the Spanish giants, but Liverpool have emerged as frontrunners in the race for his signature. But several Premier League teams are interested in the England international, who is valued upwards of €100m, leaving the LaLiga side looking for an alternative.

Fernandez, who has started in both of Argentina's group games so far in the World Cup, has three goals and five assists for Benfica this season after arriving from River Plate last summer for just €10m.

The 21-year-old scored his first-ever World Cup goal for Argentina on Saturday, and he became the youngest player to score for Argentina at a World Cup since teammate Lionel Messi scored in 2006.

It is reported that, as a result, Fernandez's value has soared, and Benfica are asking for transfer fee of around €100m, with Fernandez tipped for a move to a top European side.

Midfielder Enzo Fernandez was overshadowed by teammate Lionel Messi, who scored Argentina's first goal in a win over Mexico on Saturday, but Fernandez's goal and performance were stellar in the 2-0 finish. Juan Mabromata/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new long-term deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal until June 2024. However, they are preparing an extension that will see the England international commit his long-term future to Old Trafford.

- Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prefers Cody Gakpo to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Relevo. Man United were reportedly interested in the 23-year-old forward in the summer, however, they will now face competition to sign him in January. Gakpo, who is currently with the Netherlands at the World Cup, has attracted interest from around the Premier League, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool as he continues to impress in Qatar. PSV Eindhoven will reportedly look to keep hold of Gakpo until the end of the season as they compete for the Eredivisie title.

- Bayern Munich are continuing to work on a deal for Tottenham's Harry Kane, reports Sky Sport Germany. It is reported that the German bosses remain uncertain on whether an agreement can be reached with his Premier League side, as a move for the 29-year-old striker would cost around €80m to €100m. For now, however, there has been little progress as it is said that the England international will decide about his future after the World Cup.

- Internazionale are looking to tempt Franck Kessié from Barcelona in January, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old only joined the Catalan side last summer after his contract expired with Serie A rivals AC Milan, but the Nerazzurri hope that the promise of more regular game time will lure the Ivory Coast international back to Italy. However, it is reported that the midfielder wants to remain in Spain until the end of the season, despite only making Xavi Hernández's starting 11 twice in LaLiga this season.

- AC Milan have their eye on Noah Okafor as they prepare to find the next Rafael Leao, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. With Leao set to leave the San Siro in 2023 after reportedly rejecting a new contract offer, 22-year-old Okafor from Red Bull Salzburg tops Milan's list of replacements. The Rossoneri are also reportedly interested in 19-year-old Luis Semedo from Benfica B and UD Almería B's 18-year-old Marciano Sanca Tchami as replacements, with Ajax's Hakim Ziyech another possible option to pursue in January.