TOP STORY: Man Utd in contact for PSV's Gakpo

Manchester United are in contact with the representatives of PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo over a possible January move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international forward has taken the World Cup by storm, scoring three times, and interest from Old Trafford could now become concrete.

Earlier this week, ESPN sources revealed that United manager Erik ten Hag had asked the club to explore the possibility of making a signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

However, PSV are reportedly unwilling to allow Gakpo to leave in the middle of the season, with Romano adding that three or four clubs are in the race to sign him and a reported fee of €60 million being touted.

Gakpo will next be in action at the World Cup when Netherlands take on United States on Saturday in the round of 16.

- The race to sign Josko Gvardiol could heat up with Juventus taking a look at the 22-year-old centre-back, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Chelsea are favourites for the Croatia international's signature, but the Bianconeri could make a move ahead of the Premier League side. Gvardiol is contracted to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2027 and could cost around €80m.

- Internazionale are facing competition from Bayern Munich for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, reveals Calciomercato. The 25-year-old France international forward has caught the attention of a number of clubs recently, with his contract set to enter its final six months in January. He has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 15 matches in this Bundesliga campaign.

- Jakub Kiwior is being tracked by West Ham United, writes Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old Poland international centre-back has been on the radar of AC Milan, but it looks as though the Hammers could contest for his signature in January. He has been a key player for Spezia this season after an impressive 2021-22 campaign.

- Flamengo are set to continue discussions with Marseille as they look to sign Gerson, according to Le10 Sport. The Rio de Janeiro side have tabled an offer worth €12m for the 25-year-old midfielder, but they will need to improve their offer to €20m. Gerson has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club this season.

- Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian talent Andrey Santos, reports the Evening Standard. A deal worth £12m is being discussed as the Blues look to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of the 18-year-old Vasco da Gama winger. Chelsea also remain keen on Palmeiras youngster Endrick, with Thiago Silva encouraging the 16-year-old to sign a pre-contract agreement with Stamford Bridge club. Sources told ESPN that PSG lead the race to sign Endrick, who cannot move to Europe until he turns 18 in July 2024.