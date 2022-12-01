The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd in contact for PSV's Gakpo

Manchester United are in contact with the representatives of PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo over a possible January move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international forward has taken the World Cup by storm so far, having scored three times, and it looks as though that has seen interest from Old Trafford re-surface.

ESPN sources recently revealed that United manager Erik ten Hag had asked the club to explore the possibility of making a signing this winter to help replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has since parted ways with the club.

PSV were reportedly not looking to transfer Gakpo until the summer, with Romano adding that three or four clubs are in the race to sign him.

Gakpo will next be in action at the World Cup when Netherlands take on the United States on Saturday in the round of 16.

Cody Gakpo's form for the Netherlands at the World Cup has raised interest in the PSV star. Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- The race for Josko Gvardiol could heat up with Juventus taking a look at the 22-year-old centre-back, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Chelsea are understood to be the favourites for the Croatia international's signature, but the latest indicates that the Bianconeri could make an attempt to land him ahead of the Premier League side. Gvardiol is contracted at RB Leipzig until the summer of 2027.

- Internazionale are facing competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, reveals Calciomercato. The 25-year-old France international forward has caught the attention of a number of clubs recently, with his contract set to enter the final six months in January. He has scored 10 goals and registered three assists in 15 matches in the current Bundesliga campaign.

- Jakub Kiwior has caught the attention of West Ham United, writes Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old Poland international centre-back has recently been on the radar of AC Milan, but it looks as though the Hammers could contest for his signature in January. He has remained a key player for Spezia this season after an impressive 2021-22 campaign last season.

- Flamengo are set to continue discussions with Marseille as they look to sign Gerson, according to Le 10 Sport. The Rio de Janeiro side have tabled an offer worth €12 million for the 25-year-old midfielder's transfer, but it is reported that they will need to improve their offer to €20m. Gerson has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club this season.

- Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian talent Andrey Santos, reports the Evening Standard. A deal worth £12m is being discussed as the Blues look to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of the 18-year-old Vasco da Gama winger. It is also reported that Chelsea remain keen on Palmeiras youngster Endrick, with Thiago Silva encouraging the 16-year-old to sign a pre-contract with Stamford Bridge. Sources told ESPN that PSG lead in the race to sign Endrick, who cannot move to Europe until he turns 18.