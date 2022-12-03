Transfer Talk: Morocco's Amrabat joins Bellingham, Caicedo on Liverpool radar

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti defends Morocco after Spain finish 2nd in their group and face them in the round of 16. (1:50)

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Morocco's Amrabat on Liverpool radar

Liverpool are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The 26-year-old holding midfielder has been a standout performer at the World Cup for the Atlas Lions, who secured qualification to the knockout stages and will next face Spain in the round of 16.

While negotiations are yet to take place over a potential deal, it is reported that he would be willing to leave Fiorentina if an agreement over a fee was reached. His valuation is believed to be in excess of €30 million, with Amrabat considered a key player by the Viola. He is under contract until the summer of 2024, so the Serie A club could dismiss interest in his signature when the January transfer market opens.

Amrabat looks to be the latest midfielder added to Jurgen Klopp's shortlist as Liverpool continue their search for a midfielder, with Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo also being monitored.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ryan Fraser could be moved on in January, writes the Telegraph. Newcastle United are reported to be willing to part ways with the 28-year-old winger, who has made just three starts in the Premier League this season. It is understood that the Magpies currently aren't planning to make any further signings when the winter transfer market opens.

- Manchester United are keen on Martin Zubimendi, reports Calciomercato. The 23-year-old Real Sociedad is understood to have caught the attention of the Old Trafford hierarchy during his performances against them in the Europa League, but having recently signed a new deal, it could be difficult to land him. He has also been on the radar of Barcelona.

- Mexico international Cesar Montes is attracting more interest from Espanyol, reveals Mundo Deportivo. Monterrey are understood to be reluctant to move on the 25-year-old, and although the LaLiga club had previously discussed a deal worth €3m in the summer, they would now need to improve their offer amid belief that the defender's performances at the World Cup have increase his value.

- Internazionale are assessing potential signings as they look to add a goalkeeper, understands Gianluca Di Marzio. With Samir Handanovic's fate uncertain as to whether he will extend terms at the San Siro, the Nerazzurri are reported to have identified Yann Sommer and Altay Bayindir as candidates next summer. Sommer, 33, remains a starter for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland, while 24-year-old Bayindir currently features regularly for Fenerbahce.

- Ellyes Skhiri has no plans to renew his contract with FC Cologne before it expires in the summer, reports Sky Sports Germany. The Bundesliga club believe they could receive a fee in the region of €4m if they agree to let him go in January, with interest circulating in his signature from clubs domestically as well as in the Premier League. The 27-year-old midfielder has made 14 league appearances this season, and played all three group games for Tunisia in the World Cup group stage.