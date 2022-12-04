Shaka Hislop sympathises with Romelu Lukaku after Belgium were elminated from the World Cup at the Group stage. (1:49)

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter keen on extending Lukaku loan

Internazionale want to extend Romelu Lukaku's loan for another season, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that parent club Chelsea have made it clear that they are not interested in him returning to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter for £97.5 million in August 2021 but endured a tough first season, and returned to Italy in June this year.

Lukaku also had a tough World Cup in which he was on the sidelines for most of Belgium's campaign, recovering from injury. In his last match, after coming on as a substitute against Croatia, he missed four gilt-edged chances before his nation were eliminated from the competition.

Lukaku has only played in five matches in all competitions for the Nerazzurri this season due to a combination of hamstring and ankle problems.

He returns to Inter from Qatar with the club ready to get him in shape ahead of the Serie A run in, where they find themselves 11 points adrift of runaway leaders Napoli.

- Netherlands flyer Cody Gakpo says he will decide his future after the World Cup, according to the Athletic. The 23-year-old has scored three goals in four games in Qatar and his national teammate, Virgil van Dijk, has suggested that Gakpo is ready for a move to a big club.

- Lille and Canada star Jonathan David is keen on a move to the Premier League and has issued a "come and get me" plea to both Manchester United and Chelsea. That's according to the Sun who believe the striker -- who has scored nine goals this season in France -- is looking to capitalise on his burgeoning reputation, and land a move to one of England's top clubs.

- New Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui is looking to re-sign Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna, according to the Sun. Lopetegui spent two seasons with Acuna at Sevilla and so will know how to get the best out of the 31-year-old, and he's looking for new recruits as he takes on the challenge of lifting Wolves away from the root of the Premier League table.

- Memphis Depay arrived in Qatar without much regular football this season, but he could leave Barcelona amidst interest from AS Roma, according to Calciomercato. Depay scored in the Netherlands' 3-1 win against USA in the last 16 -- his 43rd goal in 85 games -- which is reportedly enough to see Jose Mourinho consider a move for the 28-year-old striker.

- Chelsea are turning their attentions to a number of young midfielders as a result of the Blues struggling to reach an agreement with N'Golo Kante, who's existing deal runs out next summer. That's according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who admits that while 31-year-old Kante would love to stay in London, no deal has been reached as yet, which leaves the door open for the Frenchman to exit on a free transfer next summer. Romano suggests Kante could head to Barcelona.