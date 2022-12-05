With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could next stop for USMNT's Weston McKennie be Tottenham from Juventus?

US men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie could leave Juventus with Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing him, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old was a part of manager Gregg Berhalter's starting lineup for all four of the Stars and Stripes' World Cup matches in Qatar until defeat against the Netherlands in the round of 16. With the USA out of the tournament, McKennie will now return to Turin, where things haven't always been as simple for the midfielder in a Bianconeri shirt.

At Juventus, McKennie faces competition from the likes of Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, while Leandro Paredes is also with the club on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Weston McKennie started every match for the United States at the 2022 World Cup until getting knocked out on Saturday. Tom Weller/Getty Images

I Bianconeri reportedly turned down a swap deal involving McKennie and Manchester United's Donny van de Beek in the summer of 2021, but Premier League interest in the American has endured thanks to Spurs.

It is reported that the interest from the North London club could also translate into an offer, although it would take a lot for Juventus chief Federico Cherubini and Tottenham manager Fabio Paratici to reach a deal.

McKennie has managed a total of 16 appearances for Juventus across Serie A and the Champions League this term, scoring three goals and providing the assist for another one.

- Manchester United are ready to make a January move for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo in January, according to The Sun, who add that the Red Devils are especially keen to bring in attacking reinforcements after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. PSV want at least £50m for Gakpo, whose current contract runs until 2026.

- Internazionale could capitalise on Denzel Dumfries' World Cup performances by offloading him in January due to the growth in his value, according to Calciomercato. The right wing-back caught the eye as he recorded two assists and a goal as the Netherlands beat the United States in the round of 16. Inter could let him leave as soon as January.

- Ajax's Mohammed Kudus would consider offers from Premier League clubs as long as Champions League football is also on offer, claims The Sun. Barcelona are keen on the Ghana international while Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked, with Ajax expected to ask for a fee in the region of £40m.

- With Yann Sommer's contract at Borussia Monchengladbach ending in the summer, Internazionale have already made the goalkeeper an offer, reports Tuttosport, who add that Inter are also looking at Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir. The Serie A outfit is looking to bring in competition for Andre Onana but could even move on the Cameroonian to raise funds if they sign Sommer.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to sign Atletico Madrid duo Felipe and Matheus Cunha, according to Fabrizio Romano. The hope is that the two Brazilians could be signed as a "package" deal.

- Brighton & Hove Albion and Sassuolo are among the clubs looking at Montpellier defender Maxime Esteve, as reported by L'Equipe. The 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this term, having already been the topic of approaches from German clubs in the summer, with it expected that there will be January offers for the Frenchman.