With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: As Miami chase, PSG work to sign Messi for another year or two in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain are working hard to reach an agreement over an extension with Lionel Messi, according to CBS.

PSG are looking to offer the Argentina international a new one-year contract that would include the option of a further year, according to the report, but after he reportedly held talks with Inter Miami, the US-based side are said to be confident of signing him.

Messi is currently focused on the FIFA World Cup where Argentina are set to face Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday but, in line with recent news regarding a very big bid for Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabian clubs are also making a play for Messi, who has been linked with Saudi Pro League side in Al-Hilal.

Messi was a longtime feature at Barcelona, joining the club when he was 13 and going on to win 10 LaLiga trophies and four Champions League trophies with the club, but it is reported that it is currently unlikely that he will return. He has been with PSG since last summer.

- Olivier Giroud is set to be offered a new contract by AC Milan, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 36-year-old France international forward is reported to be keen to continue his career at the San Siro, and the latest indicates that talks will progress after he returns from the World Cup. Giroud scored as Les Bleus beat Poland to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament on Sunday.

- Manchester United are out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, writes Sky Sports Germany. Liverpool remain one of the Premier League clubs at the front of the queue to secure the 19-year-old England international midfielder's signature, and while Borussia Dortmund are willing to let him go, they are understood to be looking for a fee of up to €150m.

- Ousmane Dembele could be signed for a fee of €50m, understands Footmercato. He signed a new deal with Barcelona in the summer amid uncertainty over whether he would continue at the Camp Nou, and it looks as though his representatives have included a release clause in the deal where they would receive 50% if a club decides to activate it. It is reported that the Blaugrana are looking to offer the 25-year-old an extension on his current terms that expire in 2024, with hopes of removing the clause.

- Barcelona are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus, reports Sport. The 22-year-old versatile attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for Ajax this season, and his performances for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup have caught the attention of more clubs across Europe. It is understood that the Eredivisie side would be looking for a fee of €40million to part ways with him.

- West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Luizao, according to UOL. The 20-year-old Sao Paulo defender is set to sign a deal at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with an option included that would allow the Hammers to extend the contract by a further two years.