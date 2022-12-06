James Olley feels Lionel Messi moving to Inter Miami would be great for MLS, but would carry a tinge of sadness for the player. (1:31)

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG work on Messi contract amid Miami interest

Paris Saint-Germain are working hard to reach an agreement over an extension with Lionel Messi, according to CBS.

PSG are looking to offer the Argentina international a new one-year contract that would include the option of a further year, according to the report, but after he reportedly held talks with Inter Miami, the MLS are said to be confident of signing him.

Messi is currently focused on the World Cup, where Argentina are set to face Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday, but in line with recent news reporting a large contract offer for free agent Cristiano Ronaldo from Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabian clubs are also making a play for Messi, who has been linked with Al-Hilal.

Messi was a legend at Barcelona, joining the club when he was 13 and going on to win 10 LaLiga trophies and four Champions League trophies with the club, but it is unlikely that he will return.

09.22 GMT: Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha and Felipe will both join Wolverhampton Wanderers in a double deal this week, Cadena Cope reports, as the LaLiga club look to balance the books after the financial hit of their exit from European competition.

Atletico finished bottom of their Champions League group last month to miss out on the knockout stages -- as well as the Europa League -- leaving the club needing to take some tough decisions to meet their planned budget for 2022-23.

According to COPE, forward Cunha, 23, and centre-back Felipe, 33 -- who share an agent -- have both been deemed available for transfer, with Wolves keen on the pair.

Cunha missed out on Brazil's World Cup squad after failing to score for Atletico this season, with competition in the club's frontline from Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix.

08.39 GMT: Roma are open to transferring Justin Kluivert to Valencia on a permanent deal for €10m, according to Sky Sports.

Kluivert has scored two goals and set up one more in 10 league games since joining Valencia in September on a season-long loan from Roma.

Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso is happy with Kluivert's contribution and would like for the player to remain beyond next summer. Los Che are expected to make a €10m offer to sign Kluivert in the coming days.

Kluivert, 23, is under contract with Roma until June 2024. He has been unable to hold on to a regular spot in the Giallorossi's squad having been sent on loan at Leipzig and Nice before arriving to Valencia.

08.00 GMT: Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he has not spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo about his proposed move to Al Nassr.

Sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson that Ronaldo is nearing an agreement with Saudi Arabian club side Al Nassr after his departure from Manchester United.

There is growing confidence at Al Nassr that a deal can be finalised after Portugal's World Cup campaign.

"I didn't speak to him about that," Santos said in his prematch new conference ahead of Tuesday's World Cup round-of-16 clash with Switzerland. "This morning I spoke to the players, but we didn't talk about this. I didn't know anything about this topic, to be fair. When I arrived here [at the news conference] someone told me about the news.

"But I don't know anything. It's his decision; it's his matter, not ours. Cristiano is 100% focused on the World Cup and on helping the team. That's his focus right now. About other situations, I don't know anything."

PAPER GOSSIP (Adam Brown)

- Olivier Giroud is set to be offered a new contract by AC Milan, reveals Fabrizio Romano. The 36-year-old France international forward is reported to be keen to continue his career at the San Siro, and the latest indicates that talks will progress after he returns from the World Cup. Giroud scored as Les Bleus beat Poland to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament on Sunday.

- Manchester United are out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, writes Sky Sports Germany. Liverpool remain one of the Premier League clubs at the front of the queue to secure the 19-year-old England international midfielder's signature, and while Borussia Dortmund are willing to let him go, they are understood to be looking for a fee of up to €150m.

- Ousmane Dembele could be signed for a fee of €50m, understands Footmercato. He signed a new deal with Barcelona in the summer amid uncertainty over whether he would continue at the Camp Nou, and it looks as though his representatives have included a release clause in the deal where they would receive 50% if a club decides to activate it. It is reported that the Blaugrana are looking to offer the 25-year-old an extension on his current terms that expire in 2024, with hopes of removing the clause.

- Barcelona are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus, reports Sport. The 22-year-old versatile attacking midfielder has been in impressive form for Ajax this season, and his performances for Ghana at the FIFA World Cup have caught the attention of more clubs across Europe. It is understood that the Eredivisie side would be looking for a fee of €40million to part ways with him.

- West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Luizao, according to UOL. The 20-year-old Sao Paulo defender is set to sign a deal at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with an option included that would allow the Hammers to extend the contract by a further two years.