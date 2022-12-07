With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man Utd close in on Gakpo

Manchester United appear to be edging closer to a move for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, but they'll have to part with £75 million in order to get their man.

That's according to French outlet Footmercato who are reporting that his transfer fee is rising with every display in Qatar.

Gakpo was valued at €45m back in August, but that figure has nearly doubled while he's been at the World Cup.

Gakpo has impressed during the Netherlands run to the quarterfinals, where they'll meet Argentina. The 23-year-old Dutchman has scored three goals in games against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar, and has impressed with a combination of dynamic pace and electric movement.

United boss Erik ten Haag is in the market for attacking reinforcements following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he could make a move in January.

Other Premier League clubs have are also said to be interested, while Gakpo's performances have since attracted clubs around Europe. Gakpo still has three years to run on his existing contract.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

Manchester United will reportedly have to part with £75 million to land Netherlands star Cody Gakpo in January. Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat is open to a move in January, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg. The 26-year-old defensive midfielder impressed once again as Morocco knocked out Spain on penalties in the round of 16 at the World Cup, and his performances in Qatar have seen him attract interest from all over Europe. Amrabat is currently contracted to Fiorentina until 2024, but Plettenberg suggests he could be tempted by a move in January.

- Real Madrid are looking at ways to reinforce their squad in the next 12 months, and Pedro Porro and Endrick top their short-term wanted list. That's according to Mundo Deportivo and Fabrizio Romano respectively. Mundo Deportivo report that 23-year-old Porro, who can play anywhere along the right-hand side, and who's currently playing for Sporting, is also wanted by Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus. Striker Endrick, just 16, is closer to securing a move to Spain with official negotiations having started between Madrid and Palmeiras over a €60m fee, including add-ons.

- Barcelona are looking to renegotiate a salary adjustment with Frenkie de Jong to try and secure a contract extension, and fend off renewed interest from Manchester United, reports Sport. The relationship between the Catalan club and the 25-year-old Dutchman is strained after he deferred his salary during the pandemic. That means that his salary rises with each season, which is a problem for Barca's frugal budget. De Jong resisted calls from the club to leave last summer, and so work begins on an amended a deal that would work for both parties. United are monitoring the situation and remain ready to pounce should negotiations stall.

- Jude Bellingham's name hasn't left the back pages ever since his barnstorming performance for England against Iran back in matchday one, but it's becoming clear that Real Madrid and Liverpool are the front runners for his signature. AS suggests that Bellingham would prefer a move to LaLiga rather than the Premier League, but Los Blancos would need to part with €150m to secure his services.

- It seems as though it's a question of when, and not if, Manchester United will move to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer. That's according to Florian Plettenberg, who believes that with Sommer entering the final year of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach, United are eyeing a free transfer in the summer. The Red Devils are able to sign the 33-year-old stopper on a pre-contract from January, and they're looking for a long-term replacement for David de Gea.