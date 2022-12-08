Gab Marcotti doesn't understand why USMNT and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah is not on ESPN FC's list of the top players under the age of 21. (1:58)

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USA's Musah on Inter Milan's radar

United States midfielder Yunus Musah is attracting interest from Internazionale following his string of fine World Cup performances, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The USA and Valencia midfielder has caught the attention of the Serie A side with his play in Qatar, and Inter are reported to be keen on a potential loan deal starting in January which would include a permanent option clause for next season.

The Nerazzurri are looking to continue acquiring young players for the future, and believe Musah could form a strong foundation in a midfield that includes another promising prospect in 20-year-old Kristjan Asllani.

Musah was a standout performer for the US at the World Cup, where he started all four matches for manager Gregg Berhalter, and it looks as though that has seen suitors begin to emerge for his signature. The 20-year-old, who grew up in England and was part of Arsenal's academy, has also attracted interest from Premier League sides.

He has made 11 appearances in LaLiga for Los Che this season.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

LIVE BLOG

09.17 GMT: Wolverhampton coach Julen Lopetegui has confirmed his club are interested in signing Brazilian pair Matheus Cunha and Felipe from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window.

"We have many open options," Lopetegui said: "At the moment we have nothing closed. If we can complete them as soon as possible, the better. Both Cunha and Felipe are options to sign in the January market, they are to our liking. The important thing is to create a good group."

Cunha, 23, has failed to score in 17 appearances for Atletico this season and the striker has been placed on the transfer list.

Veteran defender Felipe has only made three appearances for the Rojiblancos this season and is keen to leave in search of regular playing time. The 33-year-old becomes a free agent in July. and is a target of Besiktas.

Cunha, who joined Atletico from Hertha Berlin in August 2021 in a €26m transfer, is currently Atletico's fifth-choice striker. He is under contract with Atletico until June 2026.

08.53 GMT: Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff believes it's "almost impossible" that the club will be able to sign players in the January transfer window because of financial fair play regulations.

"The president has said it publicly, yes, that it is almost impossible," Cruyff said. "It is not simply that one player leaves and another enters, I wish it were like that but it is not like that. It is a subject that must be studied, the market begins in approximately a month. It is obvious that in our field you always have Plan A, B, C, D prepared according to what is possible or not, but if it is not possible, then to continue with what we have, in the end there are 17 World Cup players and that means that the squad it's good."

Cruyff, meanwhile, has ruled out putting Memphis Depay on the transfer list in January. The Netherlands forward becomes a free agent next summer and has not signed a new deal with the Catalan outfit.

"In the end we also have to think about [Barca forward Robert] Lewandowski having a three-match ban," Cruyff said. "If a Barça player leaves to bring another you can consider it. But if that is not going to give you the 'fair play' either, then why [would you do it]? It has no sense. Today we are not thinking about departures but about having a competitive team for the second round... and Memphis, if he recovers from injury, and he is showing it in the national team, he is a player who can help a lot in any club in which he is."

Cruyff also spoke about Frenkie de Jong, who turned down an €85m move to Manchester United in the summer. Barca had tried to offload the midfielder to United to balance their books, a move that was not welcomed by the Netherlands international.

"Obviously when there are negotiations not everyone is happy, it's part of the game," Cruyff added. "The reality is that he is here, he has been respected. He is loved, and the player has had many minutes and ended up starting before going to the World Cup, which also means that the club is turning the page. As long as we are all here we want things go as well as possible. Even the better each player plays, the more benefit it is for the club and for the coach."

08.00 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said he is "not going to hide" the club's interest in Jude Bellingham and added it would be harder to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham has been one of the key players in England's run to the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar. Last month, sources told ESPN that Liverpool are leading the chase for Bellingham despite Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid also tracking the 19-year-old. Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the midfielder can leave in the summer transfer window, and Al-Khelaifi said he would be interested in signing him.

"What a player. Honestly, England are lucky to have him ... and he's one of the best players in the tournament," he told Sky News. "Amazing and you see his first World Cup -- calm and relaxed and confident. Everyone wants him. I'm not going to hide it. But I respect he's in his club and, respect if we want to talk to him, we talk to the club first."

Al-Khelaifi also downplayed any chances of Portugal captain Ronaldo joining Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the French capital. Ronaldo is a free agent after he mutually agreed to terminate his contract with United in November following a controversial interview before the World Cup.

"The three players that we have [Messi, Neymar and Mbappe], it's very difficult, but I wish him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added. "He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player."

play 1:46 Echegaray: Bellingham is an absolute star Luis Echegaray is impressed by Jude Bellingham's performance in the England round of 16 win against Senegal.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Jude Bellingham's representatives have told Real Madrid that Liverpool are the favourites in the battle to sign him, according to Bild. The 19-year-old midfielder's performances at the World Cup for England have seen interest in him grow further, but the report indicates that it is Jurgen Klopp's side who have priority. Recent reports have suggested that Borussia Dortmund value his transfer at a fee as high as €150m.

- The race to sign Sofyan Amrabat is heating up with multiple clubs keen on Morocco star's signature, reports Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder's representatives are understood to have met Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, with plans of a second meeting taking place after the World Cup. There is also interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, who are keeping close tabs on his situation.

- AS Roma have entered talks with the representatives of Memphis Depay, reveals Sport. Jose Mourinho's side are hopeful of landing the 28-year-old Netherlands international forward on a free transfer, but Barcelona are looking for a fee worth €2m. Depay has made just two starts in LaLiga this season, but so far has scored twice for the Oranje at the World Cup.

- AC Milan have cooled their interest in Hakim Ziyech, according to Calciomercato. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder was a high priority in the summer, but the Rossoneri believe they don't have the budget to be able to land him. Ziyech has made just one start for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, though his performances for Morocco at the World Cup have caught the attention of potential suitors this January.

- Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has provided the green light for the club to meet the valuation of Palmeiras forward Endrick, according to the Evening Standard. The Brazilian side will receive an initial €61m from Los Blancos, with a further €11m in add-ons. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain had been linked with the 16-year-old talent, but it looks as though he is now destined for a move to Madrid in 2024 when he turns 18.