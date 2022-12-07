Transfer Talk: USA's Yunus Musah on Inter Milan's radar after stellar World Cup

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: USA's Musah on Inter Milan's radar

United States midfielder Yunus Musah is attracting interest from Internazionale following his string of World Cup performances, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

The USA and Valencia midfielder has caught the attention of the Serie A side with his play in Qatar, and Inter are reported to be keen on a potential loan deal starting in Januray which would include a permanent option clause for next season.

The Nerazzurri are looking to continue acquiring young players for the future, and they believe Musah could form a strong foundation in a midfield that includes another promising prospect in 20-year-old Kristjan Asllani.

Musah was a standout performer for the USA at the World Cup, where he started in all four matches for manager Gregg Berhalter's side, and it looks as though that has seen suitors begin to emerge for his signature. The 20-year-old, who grew up in England and was part of Arsenal's academy, has also attracted interest from Premier League sides.

He has made 11 appearances in LaLiga for Los Che this season.

Yunus Musah's stellar World Cup with the USA has him nearing a big move. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Jude Bellingham's representatives have told Real Madrid that Liverpool are the favourites in the battle to sign him, according to Bild. The 19-year-old midfielder's performances at the World Cup for England has seen interest in him grow further, but the latest indicates that it is Jurgen Klopp's side who have priority. Recent reports have suggested that Borussia Dortmund value his transfer at a fee as high as €150 million.

- The race to sign Sofyan Amrabat is heating up with multiple clubs keen on Morocco star's signature, reports Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old Fiorentina midfielder's representatives are understood to have met Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, with plans of a second meeting taking place after the World Cup. There is also interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan, who are keeping close tabs on his situation with the Viola.

- AS Roma have entered talks with the representatives of Memphis Depay, reveals Sport. Jose Mourinho's side are hopeful of landing the 28-year-old Netherlands international forward on a free transfer, but Barcelona are looking for an offer worth €2m. Depay has made just two starts in LaLiga this season, but so far has scored twice for the Oranje at the World Cup.

- AC Milan have cooled their interest in Hakim Ziyech, according to Calciomercato. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder was a high priority in the summer, but the Rossoneri believe they don't have the budget to be able to land him. Ziyech has made just one start for Chelsea this season in the Premier League, though his performances for Morocco at the World Cup could have caught the attention of potential suitors this January.

- Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has provided the green light for the club to meet the valuation of Palmeiras forward Endrick, according to the Evening Standard. The Brazilian side will receive an initial €61m from Los Blancos, with a further €11m in add-ons. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain had been linked with interest in the 16-year-old talent, but it looks as though he is now destined for a move to Madrid in 2024 when he turns 18.