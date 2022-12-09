Transfer Talk: Barcelona eye Dortmund's Moukoko as Real Madrid near Endrick deal

Gustavo Hofman explains the playing style of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick after sources confirm Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Palmeiras for the 16-year-old striker. (1:37)

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Moukoko after Endrick snub

Barcelona could move for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko after missing out on talented Brazilian youngster Endrick, according to Diario Sport.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were also vying to sign the 16-year-old Endrick but, as sources told ESPN, Real Madrid have agreed a deal for the Palmeiras striker to sign a five-year contract that will start in July 2024. The deal is expected to be worth €72 million (€60m for the release clause) but he will only be able to join Los Blancos in 2024, after he has turned 18.

Barcelona backed away from a deal for Endrick when they found out the finances that would be required, considering the move too high risk at an economically difficult time at the club.

Moukoko, on the other hand, will be a free agent when his Dortmund contract expires at the end of this season. At 18, he's already a key figure for the Bundesliga side and was part of Germany's World Cup squad in Qatar.

The Blaugrana understand that Moukoko wants to either renew his contract to stay with Dortmund or head towards Camp Nou as long as there are guarantees of playing time. Chelsea are among the clubs interested in him as well. Barcelona could look to sign a more senior forward due to the number of young players already in their squad.

PAPER GOSSIP

-- Borussia Monchengladbach see Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo as a replacement for Yann Sommer if he leaves in the summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. Sources told ESPN that Manchester United is keen to sign Sommer on a free transfer at season's end. United are expected to make contact with the Switzerland international's representatives on Jan. 1, now that his country's World Cup campaign is over.

- Lille, Torino and Fiorentina are all showing interest in Angers' Azzedine Ounahi, according to Calciomercato. The Morocco midfielder has been one of the biggest revelations of the World Cup having only moved to Ligue 1 from the third tier of French football in July 2021, with clubs now monitoring his situation.

- Internazionale and Juventus are interested in signing Chris Smalling, with the centre-back's AS Roma contract set to end in the summer of 2023, reports Sky Sports Italia. Roma want the Englishman to stay but will not get caught up in a financial battle to make it happen, with their offer being a two-year deal on less than the €3.5m-per-season he is currently receiving.

- English clubs are among those looking at St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus after his impressive performances for Australia during the World Cup, according to Fabrizio Romano. There is a chance the 24-year-old could leave the Scottish side in 2023 with various clubs keeping an eye on him.

-- Celtic and Wolfsburg are interested in Ferencvaros midfielder Aissa Laidouni following his eye-catching displays for Tunisia at the World Cup, reports Foot Mercato. The Hungarian side is willing to let Laidouni leave Budapest for €4m, with the player himself hoping for a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga.