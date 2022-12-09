Transfer Talk: Arsenal keen on Serbia star Dusan Vlahovic amid Juventus turmoil

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic could be leaving Juventus. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

With just a month remaining before the opening of the January transfer window, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal keen on Juventus' Vlahovic

Juventus could be willing to let Dusan Vlahovic leave with Arsenal the leaders in any potential race to sign the Serbia striker, according to Calciomercato.

Vlahovic endured a disappointing World Cup with Serbia, as his only goal and start came in a 3-2 loss against Switzerland while his nation finished bottom of Group G with one point.

- World Cup 2022: News and features | Schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga and more (US)

While the 22-year-old has seven goals and two assists in 15 matches across all competitions for Juventus this term, he has suffered several injury problems.

At least four or five European clubs have already shown an interest in Vlahovic. He had been linked to Arsenal in last January before he signed with Juve from Fiorentina.

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes were dealt a major blow last week when it was confirmed striker Gabriel Jesus had undergone knee surgery, with sources telling ESPN the Brazil striker could be sidelined for around three months.

And while a winter signing to address Jesus' absence would help, a move for Vlahovic wouldn't likely occur until the summer.

Juventus' financial situation is playing a part in their potential openness to letting the striker depart. Last month, Juventus' board of directors -- including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved -- resigned en masse amid an investigation into fraudulent accounting and alleged hidden payments to players.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Sport Bild reports that Leroy Sane leaving Bayern Munich for Arsenal could be an option. With his current deal ending in 2025, Bayern continue to have the winger in their plans but want clarity on his future in the summer, as they would be reluctant for the Germany international to enter the 2023-24 season without an extension.

- Liverpool have held talks regarding Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that more could follow. At the moment, Fiorentina don't want to let the 26-year-old leave in January, while the player wants to depart in the summer at the latest.

- Fabrizio Romano has stated on his YouTube channel that Manchester United want to get Diogo Dalot to commit to a new long-term contract, offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka and then bring in a new right-back. The Red Devils already have an option to extend Dalot's contract by a year, but they want to negotiate a new deal to ensure the Portugal international stays longer than that.

- Juventus have shown an interest in signing Rick Karsdorp, whose AS Roma departure seems inevitable, according to Calciomercato. The Dutchman has been criticised by Roma manager Jose Mourinho over his form, with the manager pretty much cutting the right-back out of the squad.

- Nottingham Forest have enquired about signing Union Berlin forward Sheraldo Becker in the January transfer window, according to Florian Plettenberg. Forest are keen to sign him as a boost to help them avoid relegation, while the Suriname international wants to play in the Premier League at some point in his career.